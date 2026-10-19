'This is the simplest 3-move kettlebell workout you'll do', says a personal trainer, 'but the hardest'

You don't need a long list of kettlebell exercises or a complex workout that requires your trainer to repeat themselves 60 times before you understand it. You just need one of the best kettlebells. And some guts. Intrigued?

As a personal trainer, I like my clients to move functionally. That means I prioritize movements like cleans, squats, presses and rows that target the major muscle groups. I also like to improve conditioning, so this routine includes functional compound exercises, very little rest and a lot of pace.

Here it is.

How to do the kettlebell workout

Set a 12-minute timer (adjust to your taste) and grab a medium-heavy kettlebell. You'll be racking up reps, so choose a weight you can lift for about 10-12 reps rather than just a few.

Remember, you're going to fatigue, so aim for consistency rather than all-out intensity at first. You can ramp it up at the end, but aim for a slow burn at the start. This one will fire up almost every muscle group in your body, test stability and power and get your lungs and heart pumping.

At the end, you may want to lie down and bring your breathing under control while those jelly legs recover.

If you experience pain, feel dizzy or unwell, or are returning to exercise from illness or injury, please seek advice before starting this routine. If you are pregnant or post-partum, I strongly advise seeking medical advice.

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You may want to lie down and bring your breathing under control while those jelly legs recover.

Here are the moves broken down:

Squat clean: Stand with your feet roughly hip- or shoulder-width apart. Grip a kettlebell between your feet. Drive the weight upward using an overhand grip, as if zipping up a jacket. As the kettlebell rests on your forearm, shelve it with your shoulder and perform a squat, keeping your elbow lifted and core engaged. Release the weight to the ground, then repeat on the other side.

Stand with your feet roughly hip- or shoulder-width apart. Grip a kettlebell between your feet. Drive the weight upward using an overhand grip, as if zipping up a jacket. As the kettlebell rests on your forearm, shelve it with your shoulder and perform a squat, keeping your elbow lifted and core engaged. Release the weight to the ground, then repeat on the other side. Down-up x bent-over row: Stand with your feet hip-width apart, place your hands down on the floor in front of you, then jump back into a plank with your core engaged. Jump your feet forward to land wide either side of your kettlebell. Row the weight with one arm, keeping your elbow close to your body. Lower it, repeat the down-up, then row with your other arm.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, place your hands down on the floor in front of you, then jump back into a plank with your core engaged. Jump your feet forward to land wide either side of your kettlebell. Row the weight with one arm, keeping your elbow close to your body. Lower it, repeat the down-up, then row with your other arm. Swing x squat clean x push press x overhead squat combo: Stand with your feet roughly hip- or shoulder-width apart. Grip a kettlebell between your feet. Drive the weight upward using an overhand grip, as if zipping up a jacket. As the kettlebell rests on your forearm, shelve it with your shoulder and perform a squat, keeping your elbow lifted and core engaged. Press the weight overhead using a soft knee drive, then perform a squat again, keeping your arm punched overhead close to your ear. Repeat on the other side.

Your goal is to complete 2 reps (a rep per side) of each move, back-to-back, in your first round. Reset. On the next round, add 2 reps. Keep adding each round, completing the moves back-to-back with no rest except between rounds. See how many rounds you can achieve in 12 minutes.

This is a killer workout, and you'll burn out fast if you don't pace yourself.

Focus on your form, engage your core for stability and power throughout, and try to maximize your squat depth. Always choose form over weight, and reduce it when you need to. If you reach your maximum, stick with the same reps rather than adding.

Let us know how you get on in the comments!

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