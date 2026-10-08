I coach with weights for a living: If you don't know this kettlebell exercise already, you need to

Slow, functional movement has become a staple of my workout routine; I love simple compound exercises I can repeat several times a week and progressively overload to keep my muscles guessing.

The move I've been practicing a lot recently, until abdominal surgery demoted me to very, very little movement for a while, is the kettlebell elevated sumo squat. Below, I explain the benefits, how to do it and what it looks like in action.

If I can give you one word of advice before we get started, it's to take this one really slowly and focus on the depth of your squat using a heavy kettlebell. Grab one of the best kettlebells, and let's get started.

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You'll feel the sumo squat, which basically refers to a wide-legged squat, in your adductors (inner thighs) and gluteus medius (outer glutes), core, hips and legs, including your quads and hamstrings.

If you want to increase the intensity on your legs and glutes, load heavy so that the last few reps feel very challenging to finish. Focus on pressing through your feet and legs to drive upward to stand.

If you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, I recommend seeking advice before starting new exercises.

How:

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Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and your heels elevated on weight plates. Hold one heavy kettlebell in both hands using an overhand grip

Sit your hips back and lower into a squat until the kettlebell rests on the ground

Pause and drive upward to stand

Complete 6-8 heavy reps for 3-4 sets.

The goal is to engage your core and lower for a three or four second count, then drive up for one powerful push. Keep your chest proud and back straight throughout and focus on sitting your hips back. Push your knees out in line with your toes, preventing them from collapsing or rotating in.

It's common for your shoulders to drop forward, so keep them pulled back and set down.

What are the benefits?

Compound exercises that are both functional and progressive will move the needle most with your training, especially lower body.

The sumo squat hits the glutes more, especially the outer glutes. Elevating your heels will help you achieve better squat depth and can help provide a deficit, which means the kettlebell has further to travel, increasing time under tension.

Heel elevation also improves quad activation, so you'll feel this move in your thighs. Plus, any heavy lifting requires a strong, active, stable core, so focus on bracing your stomach and keeping your torso upright.

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Squats are a perfect example of a compound exercise, meaning you work multiple muscle groups at once, and big, powerful muscles like your quads and glutes. The more lean muscle mass you have, the higher your resting metabolism and ability to burn energy.

Aim for an intensity that feels close to failure, with the last few reps challenging to finish. A simple adjustment like elevating your heels and widening your foot position can really help bump up the activation, meaning you'll feel it far more without having to change your reps and sets.

Engage your core by bracing your stomach and drawing your navel in, breathing expansively and exhaling as you resist the weight; this will protect your lower back and help you move with control.

Before my surgery set me back, I really enjoyed adding this move to my leg day workouts. It provides a lot of bang for your buck and doesn't require much equipment at all. You could even use a dumbbell if you prefer.

I've also maximized time under tension during the eccentric contractions, which I highly recommend doing. If you're not sure what this means, slow the lowering phase of the movement. Give it a try and let us know how you find it.

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