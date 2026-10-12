My 60-year-old client asked me how to get stronger hips, so I recommended two things straight away (avoid this one thing)

I wish all my clients would ask me how to build strong hips that feel open and free because the answer isn't necessarily what you might think.

Years ago, the gold standard was stretching. But now, the tide is turning in favor of weighted mobility routines, dynamic stretching and more controlled weight training. If you can, loading your mobility warm-ups will help you build strength, control and stability that carries over to all exercise.

It's hard to convince people to stick to a consistent mobility routine, but I'm hoping these quick tips will convince you to make more space in your week for low-impact movement.

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Recently, a 60-year-old client asked me for strong hips, and I gave her this advice. Just remember, this routine was designed with my client in mind. Seek medical advice personalized to you before starting a new regimen.

My 60-year-old client asked me how to get stronger hips, so I recommended two things straight away

I recommend thinking about two things in particular for strong hips.

1. Planes of motion

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The planes of motion refer to sagittal, frontal and rotational movement, which means movements front-back, side-to-side, and rotation. To keep your hips truly strong and healthy, you must target as many of them as possible, which means moving in all directions.

I've included a short video below to show you some examples of movements you can try, but as a general rule of thumb, think about lifting and lowering your legs (the job of the hip flexors), internally and externally rotating your hip joints, abducting your hips, which means moving your leg away from your midline, plus adducting, which means bringing the limbs closer.

2. Loading the hips and force production

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Loading your movements with resistance bands, kettlebells, dumbbells, loop bands, barbells and props like Pilates balls will increase the intensity and resistance your joints and muscles work through, but the exercises themselves should remain low-impact.

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Think about longevity and the ability of your hips to withstand impact. That is your key to injury prevention. You don't need heavy weights, either; you just need to move slowly and with control, using rep ranges between 6-10 and sets between 2-4.

Sometimes, you can feel an exercise more with a lighter weight, full control and range of motion. It doesn't take away from the movement when the quality improves. I've included a short warm-up example below that you can use with just a loop band.

I recently spoke with a bone loading expert (our chat will be published in the next few days, at the time of writing), who told me that the best way to build strong bones, ligaments, muscles and tendons is to produce high force using low-impact movement.

That includes pushing hard against a stationary object or holding positions using heavy loads. Consider this the next time you turn to a HIIT routine!

Avoid "just" stretching

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Your hips help you raise your knees. But they need to rotate, adduct, abduct, stabilize, protect, control and help produce force, too. So just sitting in a stretch for a few minutes, while beneficial for short-term flexibility, isn't going to cut it if you want to build truly strong, mobile hips.

Think about how long many of us sit during the day; our hips respond really well to movement, so when you take a break from your desk, use that opportunity wisely. I'm not saying don't stretch at all, just don't depend on it to fix all niggles and tightness. Staying stationary can cause weaknesses and underactive muscles, which in areas like the hips can lead to back pain.

Also, much of the existing research on the stretch reflex indicates we need to sit in stretches for much longer than we realize to allow muscles to feel safe enough to relax. While your reflex prevents any sudden force or overstretching by inhibiting it, stretching for over 30 seconds gently signals to your muscles and nervous system that your body is safe, allowing you to benefit from the stretch properly and relax into it.

So, if you do plan to stretch, give yourself enough time to settle into it. I recommend Yin yoga, which is a slow, static form of yoga that encompasses this.

Verdict

Overall, it really is as simple as choosing 3-6 low-impact exercises you enjoy, performing 6-10 reps and 2-4 sets of them, and loading them appropriately using equipment you like using. Use as much range of motion and slow, controlled movement as you can, and focus on producing force against resistance without high-impact joint work.

Over time, progress movements accordingly or switch them out. Move your hips in all directions, and try to focus on the ones you don't like or aren't good at, as this is a sign your hips need it!

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