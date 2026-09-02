The 'glute amnesia' fix: 3 simple moves to wake up your hips after 8 hours of sitting

At 35 (ahem, nearly 36), I've learned that building strong hips is a secret weapon for boosting mobility and keeping my body robust as I get older. Not only does it improve my ability to squat, deadlift and lunge safely, but it also helps me walk and run with more freedom, hike with less stiffness and feel generally more free and open.

The best hip mobility exercises will focus on strength, range of motion, balance and stability. For that reason, I want to share three simple exercises I swear by; if you sit at a desk for long periods, these are a game-changer for waking up stiff hips and relieving tension.

Check them out below, as well as some benefits.

3 simple hip-awakening exercises to try at home

Been at your desk a while? Here is your call to action. If you can, stand up, push your laptop aside and try these moves.

1. Single-leg hinge

This exercise opens your hips, rotates them and stretches the adductors, the muscles along the inner thighs.

Think of this exercise as a joint lubricant: aim for slow, controlled movement and try to increase the range of motion available with every rep.

Stand with a chair to your right side and extend your right leg to the side, resting the inner part of your foot on the chair, toes pointed forward

Place your hands on your hips and stand tall through your spine

Bring a very soft bend to your left knee. Slowly hinge forward at your hips and push your butt back, lowering your chest to almost parallel to the ground in front of you

Pause when you feel a stretch through your inner thigh. Drive upward to stand, then turn your toes to point to the ceiling

Return to your starting position, complete your reps, then switch legs

Aim for 3 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions per side, twice per week.

2. Lean back with hip lift

Lean backs are typically categorized as a core exercise, but this move also stretches and extends your hip flexors and works your quads. The aim is to keep both knees pressed down; if you need to, place a cushion or rolled-up mat beneath your knees for support.

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Aim to keep your back straight and gaze forward, chin tucked.

Kneel on a yoga mat or similar, toes tucked or untucked depending on your preference

Sit tall through your spine and brace your stomach, engaging your core while maintaining your breath

Extend your arms in front of you or overhead, then slowly lean back as far as you can without lifting your knees or losing your straight spine

Pause. Place your hands just behind your hips, then press your hips upward toward the ceiling

Slowly lower your butt to your feet, then return to your starting position

Aim for 2 sets of 8-10 reps several times per week.

3. Figure-4 squat

This is a test of balance, control and stability. If you need, have a stable surface nearby that you can use for support.

It doesn't matter if you wobble or fall out of the posture, as this will improve as you build strength in your lower body over time. Figure-4 stretches your glutes, including the deep piriformis gluteal muscle, and also targets your groin and hips, works the small stabilizing muscles in your upper and lower legs, and strengthens your hips, knees and ankles.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart

Place your right foot just above your left knee and gently draw your right hip open. Flex the foot to protect your knee

Send your hips back and lower into a single-leg squat, maintaining the figure-4 position while keeping your chest lifted and back straight

Pause at the bottom of the squat, then press through your left foot and leg to stand

Aim for 2 sets of 6-8 reps per leg, several times per week.

What are the benefits?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Where I can, I like to work the left and right sides independently, whether training myself or clients. It ensures you work without dominant muscle groups or sides taking over, and allows you to measure progress on both sides of your body, potentially improving imbalances or activating underfiring muscles.

The glutes are notoriously tight, underactive and underused. Weak glutes contribute to back pain and can cause potential issues with running, sports, or even walking.

Think about any tightness you might have in your spine or your lower body. Does it impact how you move? Does it cause pain or limitations? Think of this as a small, quick reset, creating more space around your pelvis and reducing tension in your spine.

Think about any tightness you might have in your spine or your lower body. Does it impact how you move? Does it cause pain or limitations? Think of this as a small, quick reset.

While these exercises are recommended, you should always listen to your body and stop if you feel sharp pain, numbness, or tingling. Working with a physical therapist, personal trainer, or similar professional will help you determine what exercises are suitable for your body based on your personal journey.

That said, these three strengthening exercises will help build strength in the muscles surrounding the joints and improve stability, balance and weight-bearing.

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