I’m a personal trainer over 40, and these are the exercises I do to maintain my hip strength and mobility

For someone who’s been active for the better part of my life, I’ve been lucky when it comes to injuries. I definitely want to keep that luck going as I get older.

That’s why much of my recent training has revolved around not only overall strength, but mobility and stability too. Your hips play a crucial role in all of those aspects, and if you want a body that can run, climb stairs, and balance when you’re 65, you’ll need to focus on it well before then.

The following four exercises have become a mainstay in my routine. They’ve led me to easier squats and faster runs for sure, but most importantly, they’ve improved my stability and helped me to maintain a good range of motion.

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All you’ll need for these exercises is a single dumbbell , a looped resistance band, and a yoga mat. Try them during your next workout, even if you’re under (or over) the 40 mark.

How to do the four exercises

Before starting any new workout or activity, be sure to check in with your doctor first. They may caution against certain movements or exercises based on your health history.

A few of these exercises may be challenging for beginners. A certified personal trainer can help you learn how to do them properly or give you modifications if needed. Incorrect form can cause pain or injury, so don’t hesitate to ask for guidance if you’re unsure.

A good dumbbell or resistance band weight will allow you to do all of the reps in a set without needing to rest, but will leave you feeling fatigued by the end. If you can speed through a set without issue, go heavier. If you can only do a few reps before needing a break, go lighter. You may want to use different weights depending on the exercise, so if you have a few dumbbells at your disposal, keep them within reach during this workout.

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Complete 3 full sets of each exercise before moving on to the next. As you get stronger and more conditioned, you might want to consider adding more sets or using heavier weights. However, make sure you’re always moving with proper form.

Beginners may need to start with fewer reps and sets. If you’ve just started to work out regularly, do the lower end of each listed rep range and gradually increase when you feel ready.

These exercises should cause muscle fatigue but never sharp pain. If you feel sharp pain at any point, stop immediately and see a doctor before continuing.

Here’s how to do the exercises:

1. Banded clamshells

Banded Clamshell - YouTube Watch On

Place a looped resistance band around your legs, slightly above the knees.

Lie on your left side with your hips and knees stacked on top of each other.

Rotate your right knee towards the sky, keeping your hips stacked and feet connected.

Pause briefly.

Lower your right knee back to the starting position.

Continue for 12-15 reps, then repeat on the other side.

2. Goblet sumo squat

Sumo Stance Dumbbell Goblet Squat - YouTube Watch On

Stand tall with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width apart.

Turn your toes out slightly.

Pick up a dumbbell and hold it at chest level.

Hinge your hips behind you, bend your knees, and lower your tailbone towards the ground.

Pause briefly.

Stand back up.

Continue for 10-12 reps.

3. Lateral lunges

Single arm dumbbell lateral lunge - YouTube Watch On

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart.

Hold a dumbbell in your right hand.

Step your left foot out to your side, keeping your toes forward.

Bend your left knee and lower your hips toward the ground, keeping your right leg straight.

Push off your left foot and return to the starting position.

Continue for 10-12 reps, then repeat on the other side.

4. Single-leg glute bridge

How To Do A Single Leg Glute Bridge - YouTube Watch On

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Lift your left knee to a tabletop position.

Push your right foot into the floor and lift your hips off the mat, keeping your hips square.

Pause briefly.

Lower your hips back to the mat.

Continue for 12-15 reps, then repeat on the other side.

Benefits of the four exercises

This routine strengthens key muscle groups in the hips and lower body, including the glutes, hip abductors, hip adductors, quads, and hamstrings.

The banded clamshell, lateral lunge, and single-leg glute bridge are all performed unilaterally (or one side at a time), meaning muscle groups on each side must work independently of the other. This can help you identify and correct any strength imbalances, leading to better overall balance and stability.

Performing a sumo squat with the dumbbell held in a goblet position not only makes the exercise more challenging, but it also requires a greater effort from your deep core. Strengthening these muscles is vital for proper balance and full-body support.

As with any exercise program, pair this workout with a proper warm-up, cool-down, and stretching routine to maximize the benefits.

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