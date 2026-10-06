My 55-year-old client asked for a strength-building mobility routine for her hips, so here's what I gave her

You can improve mobility and build a stronger lower body using just a resistance or loop band and your bodyweight. I wish all my clients would try the routine I designed below, but it's hard to convince people to stick to a consistent mobility routine; most people want to prioritize running, lifting weights, or attending classes (which is no bad thing, either, but I'd love clients to make space for both).

Recently, a 55-year-old client asked if I could design her a short mobility routine she could do at home by just rolling out her exercise mat and using a thick loop band. Below, I share the routine, plus the benefits you can expect.

Just remember, this routine was designed with my client in mind. If you experience pain or feel unwell, stop immediately and seek medical advice as soon as possible.

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Watch: Banded 4-move mobility routine

If you're working with an injury or health condition, I recommend seeking advice before starting this routine.

Banded clamshell x knee drive: 2-3 sets of 6- 10 reps per side

2-3 sets of 6- 10 reps per side Kneeling abductions : 2-3 sets of 6-8 reps per side

: 2-3 sets of 6-8 reps per side Banded internal rotations: 2-3 sets of 6-8 reps per side

2-3 sets of 6-8 reps per side Overhead hip flexor stretches: 2-3 sets of 6-10 reps per side.

What are the benefits?

Many people assume squats, lunges and deadlifts are enough to train hips to be strong.

Many people assume squats, lunges and deadlifts are enough to train hips to be strong. Yes, they're useful, especially the hip hinge movement pattern we see in deadlifts, but it's arguably not enough to really protect your hips as you age.

Your hips help you raise your knees. But they need to rotate, adduct, abduct, stabilize, protect, control and help produce force, too. That's why focusing on strength, range of motion and mobility is useful, especially if you consider yourself an active person.

Rather than just training simple extension or flexion, give these moves a try.

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Start with your banded clamshell and knee drive, which focuses on abduction and gluteus medius activation, plus the hip flexors as you drive the knee up. This is about control and as much range of motion as possible.

Next, move to your kneeling abductions. This is an end-range motion, which means you start with your leg already raised and push to lift even further. I wouldn't add a band here, but play around with the height of your step or box. Keep your foot flexed and the weight even between your hands, rather than leaning away from the box.

Up next, banded internal rotations. You'll need to anchor your band to something stable and sit side-on to your anchor point, then feed the band just above your knee. I like to use a block or book between my thighs to activate my adductors (inner thigh muscles) while stabilizing the knee of the working leg. This also tests anti-rotation as you try to resist the pull of the band.

Finally, finish with the hip flexor stretches. Using a bench or sofa allows you to raise your leg and drop into a nice, deep stretch. I would stay on the ball of your back foot and keep your back leg straight as you press the front knee forward over the ankle. An optional extra: raise your arms overhead as you stretch, maybe even holding a weight plate in your hands; this will help you open up the front of your body.

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I'd classify these as intermediate exercises, and you can play around with the band you use or consider adding weights if you prefer. Start slow and reduce the reps and sets as needed or slow the tempo of each move down to increase overall intensity. Try adding small pulses or pauses as you progress.

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