You don't need time or equipment — relieve tight hips in 60 seconds with this 3-move mobility routine

I would encourage any of my clients to build a sustainable, consistent mobility routine into their weekly exercise program, but it doesn't always need to be 30 minutes or longer for the benefits to show. You can benefit from instant relief using this 60-second "hip release" reset, consisting of just three moves and a lot of love for stiff hips.

This is perfect for anyone who needs to stand up after hours spent at a desk or behind a laptop, and it can take as little as 60 seconds, or more if you have the time.

One of the best yoga mats is recommended, and that's all. You could do it from anywhere, including joining me by finding some space while abroad, and below, I show you exactly how to follow, plus the benefits.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Watch: 3-move hip mobility release

Trying to improve mobility and flexibility and strengthen your body using your body weight will help you move better and with more freedom.

Later in life, you'll be thankful for strong bones, muscles and ligaments that help you maintain an active lifestyle, and a consistent, progressive routine will help you do just that.

If you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, I recommend consulting your physician or a yoga instructor before starting these exercises.

A post shared by Tom's Guide Fitness (@tomsguidefitness) A photo posted by on

"World's Greatest Stretch": Step your left leg into a low lunge with your back knee supported on the mat. Raise your left arm toward the ceiling and twist gently to open your chest, shoulder and hip, then drop your elbow toward your ankle. Bind your left arm under your left leg, with your hand just outside the left foot. Return to center, repeat for reps, then switch sides. Why? This move stretches your hips, opens your chest and shoulders and even gently mobilizes the spine.

Step your left leg into a low lunge with your back knee supported on the mat. Raise your left arm toward the ceiling and twist gently to open your chest, shoulder and hip, then drop your elbow toward your ankle. Bind your left arm under your left leg, with your hand just outside the left foot. Return to center, repeat for reps, then switch sides. This move stretches your hips, opens your chest and shoulders and even gently mobilizes the spine. Downward dog to knee curl: Start in a downdog position with your butt lifted, heels drawn down toward the mat and shoulders pulled down away from your ears. Ripple forward into a high plank and curl one knee toward your chest. Pause, then return to downdog and switch legs. Why? Your hips work to help lift your leg, so strengthening them is vital if you enjoy walking and running. Knee curls also strengthen your core muscles, which are vital for protecting your spine and pelvis.

Start in a downdog position with your butt lifted, heels drawn down toward the mat and shoulders pulled down away from your ears. Ripple forward into a high plank and curl one knee toward your chest. Pause, then return to downdog and switch legs. Your hips work to help lift your leg, so strengthening them is vital if you enjoy walking and running. Knee curls also strengthen your core muscles, which are vital for protecting your spine and pelvis. Hip rolls: Start on your hands and knees with your shoulders stacked over your wrists. You can place a prop like a yoga block next to you, but you don't need one. Roll your hips by drawing your leg in circles around the block in both directions. Switch sides. Why? Hip rolls move your hips through rotation, building range of motion. Using a block is useful for testing your range. Try to keep your weight even between your left and right sides without leaning to one side to assist the movement. Working the left and right sides independently is also great for identifying and fixing any imbalances.

Just 20 seconds of each of these moves is a great start, but spend longer on them if you want or need to.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unilateral work is great for working on both sides of your body without your stronger muscles taking over. I like to include unilateral movements during every session if I can.

Rotational work is ideal if you want to increase overall range of motion, but remember to externally and internally rotate the hips, working in both directions to target the stabilizing muscles and joints properly.

Knee lifts and core activation strengthen your hips, which is great if you sit for long periods. Weak, underused hips contribute heavily to back pain over time. Squeeze your glutes, pull your knee forward and slightly curl your spine by pressing through your hands to create space beneath your body.

For someone new to exercise, build up slowly and spend a few breaths on each move per side.

Follow Tom's Guide fitness on Instagram for more workouts, routines, tips, and tricks.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Alternatively, you can read our content on the Tom's Guide app available now for iOS and Android. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.