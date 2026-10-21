The clocks will go back this Sunday, bagging us an extra hour of sleep and a few weeks of brighter mornings. However, daylight savings also mean that our days are about to get shorter, and research has shown that this can lead to night-time awakenings and trouble falling asleep.

That's why I've curated a sleep survival kit to help combat the common side effects of the clocks being pushed back. One sleep gadget that can help you deal with shorter days and darker evenings is the Lumie Dash Light Therapy Lamp, now $152.14 down from $179 at Amazon, a piece of sleep tech that Certified Sleep Coach Claire Davies swears by for "getting the right type of light for winter sleep health".

Here, I've rounded up the five sleep essentials I'll be using to limit disruption to my circadian rhythm. The good news? All these sleep accessories are in this month's top sleep and mattress sales, so you can get through the upcoming clock change with ease and for less.

Save 15% 1. Lumie Dash Light Therapy Lamp: was £179 now £152.14 at Amazon One of the best products you can invest in to protect your sleep, mood and energy levels during shorter days is a light therapy lamp. The Lumie Dash is a light therapy lamp that emits 10,000 lux at a 15cm distance for "winter blues relief" and improved mood and energy. Lumie recommends using this lamp first thing in the morning and in the early afternoon to beat the "post-lunch slump". At Amazon, there's a special voucher that takes 15% off the full retail price, taking the Dash down to £152.24. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% 2. MyHalos Blackout Sleep Mask: was £12.99 now £9.99 at Amazon Research shows that waking up ahead of your alarm is a common side effect of the clocks going back as our circadian rhythm is still stuck on its old sleep schedule. To prevent erratic wake up times throughout the night and early morning, use a blackout sleep mask to block out sleep-disrupting light and fall back asleep fast after a night-time awakening. This blackout mask by MyHalos is now under £10 and has a 3D design for zero-pressure eye comfort. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% 3. Oodie Weighted Blanket: was £109 now £76.30 at theoodie.co.uk Oodie's products have become synonymous with cozy winter evenings, and this weighted blanket will help keep you warm on chillier nights. The best weighted blankets also promote a relaxation response and ease the transition into darker, shorter days. Right now, Oodie is having a big 30% off sale on its signature weighted blanket, with every weight category and colour down to £76.30 (down from £109). Read more Read less ▼