The clocks going back on Sunday can cause 3 a.m. wake ups and make it harder to fall asleep — 5 products I'm using to survive the change
From the ultimate light therapy lamp to yummy sleepy tea
The clocks will go back this Sunday, bagging us an extra hour of sleep and a few weeks of brighter mornings. However, daylight savings also mean that our days are about to get shorter, and research has shown that this can lead to night-time awakenings and trouble falling asleep.
That's why I've curated a sleep survival kit to help combat the common side effects of the clocks being pushed back. One sleep gadget that can help you deal with shorter days and darker evenings is the Lumie Dash Light Therapy Lamp, now $152.14 down from $179 at Amazon, a piece of sleep tech that Certified Sleep Coach Claire Davies swears by for "getting the right type of light for winter sleep health".
Here, I've rounded up the five sleep essentials I'll be using to limit disruption to my circadian rhythm. The good news? All these sleep accessories are in this month's top sleep and mattress sales, so you can get through the upcoming clock change with ease and for less.
One of the best products you can invest in to protect your sleep, mood and energy levels during shorter days is a light therapy lamp. The Lumie Dash is a light therapy lamp that emits 10,000 lux at a 15cm distance for "winter blues relief" and improved mood and energy. Lumie recommends using this lamp first thing in the morning and in the early afternoon to beat the "post-lunch slump". At Amazon, there's a special voucher that takes 15% off the full retail price, taking the Dash down to £152.24.
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Research shows that waking up ahead of your alarm is a common side effect of the clocks going back as our circadian rhythm is still stuck on its old sleep schedule. To prevent erratic wake up times throughout the night and early morning, use a blackout sleep mask to block out sleep-disrupting light and fall back asleep fast after a night-time awakening. This blackout mask by MyHalos is now under £10 and has a 3D design for zero-pressure eye comfort.
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Oodie's products have become synonymous with cozy winter evenings, and this weighted blanket will help keep you warm on chillier nights. The best weighted blankets also promote a relaxation response and ease the transition into darker, shorter days. Right now, Oodie is having a big 30% off sale on its signature weighted blanket, with every weight category and colour down to £76.30 (down from £109).
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Yes, mornings are initially brighter after the clock fall back, but the earlier sunrises only last around three to four weeks. After that, mornings become darker, so prepare for gloomy winter mornings with one of the best sunrise alarm clocks. These sunlight-mimicking wake-up lights gently help you to rise with more energy, and I'm currently using this budget-friendly sunrise alarm from Amazon stalwart ARTINABS. Now 15% off, this wake-up light is under £30.
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If you're having trouble settling down earlier in the evenings, calming herbal tea is an excellent way to help you to unwind. I tried this reishi mushroom tea from teapigs, and it's now my go-to psychological signal to go to sleep. Also boasting soothing chamomile and passionflower, this caffeine-free herbal infusion is a great way to relax on dark evenings for less than £5.
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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