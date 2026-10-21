Would you give up ChatGPT to stop AI data centers? Reddit's answer was brutal

What would it take for you to give up ChatGPT? Lower electricity bills? Less strain on local water supplies? Fewer AI data centers popping up in communities across the country?

According to one tech CEO, people who complain about AI might not be so eager to give up the technology when faced with that choice.

But Reddit users aren't buying it.

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The question sparked a heated discussion on Reddit's r/technology community, where commenters made one thing abundantly clear: Not everyone is as attached to ChatGPT as AI companies might think.

And some of the strongest responses came from people who actually use AI.

An AI CEO calls out ChatGPT users

The controversy started with comments from Cyrus Beschloss, CEO of Verb, a company that lets people sell access to their personal data to businesses, including those developing AI.

Speaking at CNBC's Trading the Midterms event, Beschloss questioned the apparent contradiction between using AI tools and opposing the data centers that power them.

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"All the people that are saying they're anti-data center, that they're anti-AI in general, they're using it," Beschloss said, according to TechSpot.

He suggested that people might feel differently about shutting down data centers if doing so meant losing access to ChatGPT.

"There's going to be a heck of a crossroads," he said.

It's a fair question, at least on the surface. ChatGPT and other AI assistants depend on enormous computing infrastructure, and running those systems requires electricity, cooling and physical space.

But that doesn't mean people have to approve of every new data center, particularly when local communities are concerned about the consequences.

And judging by the Reddit response, plenty of people are willing to call that distinction out.

Reddit has entered the chat — and it's not holding back

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The responses ranged from sarcastic to surprisingly enthusiastic about the prospect of giving up AI.

One Reddit user, VirtualAmoeba3017, responded simply, "In a minute."

Another, Color_Me_Softly, wrote, "Easiest decision ever."

Others questioned why anyone would assume ChatGPT had become something people couldn't live without.

But perhaps the most interesting reactions came from people who admitted they use AI regularly.

One commenter, southflhitnrun, wrote, "I use 3 regularly and would welcome their destruction."

Another, buckleyschance, said they regularly use large language models but would still choose to eliminate them if given the power.

Do benefits justify the infrastructure

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can find ChatGPT useful for everyday tasks and still question whether the benefits justify the infrastructure being built to support it.

Still, the Reddit discussion raises an interesting question about how attached people really are to AI. It definitely got me thinking, but what about you?

Imagine you could stop the construction of new AI-focused data centers, but doing so meant giving up access to cloud-based AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini.

Would you make that trade?

The backlash against AI is bigger than Reddit

An August 2026 Pew Research Center survey found that 52% of Americans are more concerned than excited about AI becoming part of everyday life. Just 9% said they were more excited than concerned.

While companies race to introduce smarter assistants, more capable models and new AI features, consumers are increasingly asking what they're getting in return.

And when it comes to data centers, the concerns are particularly tangible. These facilities can require substantial electricity and water, while nearby residents may worry about noise, infrastructure and the effects on local utility costs.

At the same time, data centers aren't exclusively an AI issue. They also support the cloud services, streaming platforms, websites and apps people rely on every day.

Shutting them all down would mean giving up a lot more than ChatGPT. There's also a practical difference between stopping new construction and eliminating the computing infrastructure that already exists.

The bottom line: It's not a simple choice

The choice isn't nearly as simple as AI versus no AI. I use AI regularly, and I know firsthand how useful ChatGPT can be. But I also think people should be able to question how the technology is being built without being accused of hypocrisy.

There's a difference between enjoying a product and supporting every decision the company behind it makes. For some people, AI has become an essential tool. For others, it's convenient but replaceable. And plenty would prefer a future where AI exists without dominating every product or consuming resources without sufficient oversight.

So I'm curious where Tom's Guide readers stand. Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments.

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