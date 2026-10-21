Pest control expert explains why spiders can actually be good for your home (and when to worry)

October marks the start of peak spider-mating season, and already I’ve spotted an abundance of spiders lurking in my home.

Whether they're roaming across my floors, hanging in dark corners, or hiding in other common spots, these creepy crawlies seem to be everywhere — especially once we crank up the heat and offer them a warm sanctuary.

But while our natural reaction is to squish, trap, or reach for the bug spray, a pest expert explains why keeping spiders around can actually work to your advantage. In fact, the occasional house spider can be super helpful in getting rid of other bugs around the home. Here are two key reasons why.

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1. Spiders act as natural pest control

Spider and bug caught in its web (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re dealing with other insects, including moths, ants, or mosquitoes, let spiders do the heavy lifting. Common spiders are mainly attracted to your home for food sources and nesting purposes. As natural predators, they gladly hunt down and feed on unwanted insects creeping into your home this fall.

"Spiders are nature's own pest controllers,” states John Whiteley-Wilkson, MD, and pest control expert at Acorn Environment Services. “While they're often seen as unwanted guests, they're actually helping to keep populations of flies, moths, and other insects under control without the use of chemicals."

Additionally, spiders play a crucial role in the ecosystem and food chain by serving as a vital food source for other wildlife. It’s a win-win!

"Spider season isn't caused by an invasion of new spiders. They've usually been living quietly around the home for months, but autumn is when the males leave their webs in search of a mate, making them far more visible."

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2. Spiders can indicate another pest problem

Spider outside window (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another benefit of having spiders is that they can signal a broader pest issue.

In fact, if you’ve noticed a sudden increase in spider activity in a specific area in the home, it usually indicates an underlying food source attracting them.

"Spiders don't move into a property without reason,” adds Whiteley-Wilkson. “If you're seeing more than usual, it's often worth asking what they're feeding on. An increase in spider activity can sometimes point to another insect issue that hasn't yet been noticed."

Another reason for seeing more spiders outside your home could be your outdoor lighting — which often goes unchecked. Our exterior lights attract insects, creating undisturbed zones where food sources and cozy shelter abound.

However, if you suspect a spider infestation, it’s always best to call in your local pest control to get the right guidance and deterrents.

When should you worry?

While encountering an occasional spider is completely harmless and normal, seeing large numbers of them around consistently can be a cause for concern. In fact, experts suggest there could be a wider pest issue that should be investigated.

"A single spider now and then is nothing to worry about,” adds Whiteley-Wilkson. “However, if you're regularly seeing large numbers of spiders throughout the property, it's worth looking for the reason they're there rather than simply removing them."

"Spiders have an important place in the natural environment and can even help reduce other household pests. The key is knowing the difference between the occasional visitor and signs that there could be a larger pest problem developing."

However, if you prefer to keep spiders and other pests out, you could try these 9 plants that repel spiders and keep them out of your home.

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