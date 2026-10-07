I’ve tested almost every Hoka running shoe and 4 of the best are reduced right now, including the Clifton 10
Some of Hoka’s most popular shoes are on sale
The Amazon October Prime Day sale is packed full of bargains, but one area where it doesn’t deliver the best deals going right now is Hoka running shoes.
For those deals you need to head to Hoka’s own sale, which includes many of the brand’s most popular shoes like the Clifton and Bondi.
Generally you can find deals on the previous versions of the shoe — like the Hoka Clifton 10 for $120, a great deal since I found it very similar to the newer Clifton 11 — but there are some latest models included too.
Here are the best Hoka running shoe deals I’ve found on sneakers I’ve tested myself.
Quick Links
- shop all shoes in the Hoka sale
- Hoka Arahi 8: was $150 now $120 @ Hoka
- Hoka Clifton 10: was $155 now $124 @ Hoka
- Hoka Bondi 9: was $170 now $140 @ Hoka
- Hoka Skyward Laceless: was $175 now $140 @ Hoka
Best Hoka Sneaker Deals
I recently reviewed the Hoka Clifton 11, and found it very similar to the Hoka Clifton 10, so if you're a huge fan of the line I'd grab the older model in the sale. The Clifton 10 is a cushioned daily trainer that's ideal for new runners in my opinion, thanks to its comfortable and versatile ride.
The Arahi 8 is the stable counterpart to the Clifton 10, offering extra support for runners who overpronate along with Hoka's familiar smooth, cushioned ride. I actually loved the shoe despite being a neutral runner myself, and the newer Arahi 9 is very similar in all respects, so the older model is definitely better value in the sale.
The Bondi 9 is all about comfort and cushioning on the run, and while it's not as good for faster efforts as lighter shoes like the Clifton and Arahi, it offers a high level of protection when you're cruising through easy runs.
So this isn't actually a running shoe, but I felt compelled to include the Skyward Laceless because I've basically lived in the shoe for long periods of the last year. It's a slip-on recovery sneakers that uses the foam from Hoka's running shoes, and it's incredibly comfortable for walking or spending all day on your feet.
Shop today's best Amazon deals
- shop all last-minute October Prime day deals
- YETI sale: deals from $10
- Amazon devices: deals from $12
- Fall jackets/hoodies: from $18
- Anker Smart Display Charger: was $39 now $23
- Skechers: from $25
- TV sale: deals from $69
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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