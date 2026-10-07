I’ve tested almost every Hoka running shoe and 4 of the best are reduced right now, including the Clifton 10

The Amazon October Prime Day sale is packed full of bargains, but one area where it doesn’t deliver the best deals going right now is Hoka running shoes.

For those deals you need to head to Hoka’s own sale, which includes many of the brand’s most popular shoes like the Clifton and Bondi.

Generally you can find deals on the previous versions of the shoe — like the Hoka Clifton 10 for $120, a great deal since I found it very similar to the newer Clifton 11 — but there are some latest models included too.

Here are the best Hoka running shoe deals I’ve found on sneakers I’ve tested myself.

Best Hoka Sneaker Deals

Hoka Clifton 10: was $155 now $124 at HOKA US I recently reviewed the Hoka Clifton 11, and found it very similar to the Hoka Clifton 10, so if you're a huge fan of the line I'd grab the older model in the sale. The Clifton 10 is a cushioned daily trainer that's ideal for new runners in my opinion, thanks to its comfortable and versatile ride.

Hoka Arahi 8: was $150 now $120 at HOKA US The Arahi 8 is the stable counterpart to the Clifton 10, offering extra support for runners who overpronate along with Hoka's familiar smooth, cushioned ride. I actually loved the shoe despite being a neutral runner myself, and the newer Arahi 9 is very similar in all respects, so the older model is definitely better value in the sale.

Hoka Bondi 9: was $170 now $140 at HOKA US The Bondi 9 is all about comfort and cushioning on the run, and while it's not as good for faster efforts as lighter shoes like the Clifton and Arahi, it offers a high level of protection when you're cruising through easy runs.

Hoka Skyward Laceless: was $174 now $140 at HOKA US So this isn't actually a running shoe, but I felt compelled to include the Skyward Laceless because I've basically lived in the shoe for long periods of the last year. It's a slip-on recovery sneakers that uses the foam from Hoka's running shoes, and it's incredibly comfortable for walking or spending all day on your feet.

Shop today's best Amazon deals

(Image credit: Future)

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