My favorite Nike running shoes are all reduced in the brand’s sale — including the Pegasus 42 at its lowest ever price
Hit the Nike sale for running shoe deals
The sales season is upon us and October Prime Day is kicking off on Amazon, but if you’re in the market for a new set of running shoes, then I’d recommend checking out the Nike sale first.
That’s because the brand has cut the price of almost all of its best running shoes, only leaving new models like the Nike Pegasus Plus 2 at full price.
I’ve tested most of Nike’s current line-up myself and the stars of the sale for me are the Nike Pegasus 42, which has plunged to its lowest ever price of $82, and the Nike Vomero Plus, which is my go-to cushioned shoe and reduced to $134.
Note that the price of each shoe varies depending on the color you pick. I’ve highlighted the cheapest options below, but you might have to pay a bit more if there’s a particular color you want.
Quick links
- Shop all Nike running shoes in the sale
- Nike Pegasus 42: was $145 now $82 @ Nike
- Nike Structure Plus: was $180 now $118 @ Nike
- Nike Zoom Fly 6: was $180 now $123 @ Nike
- Nike Vomero Plus: was $180 now $134 @ Nike
- Nike Vaporfly 4: was $270 now $164 @ Nike
- Nike Alphafly 3: was $295 now $221 @ Nike
Nike running shoe deals
The Nike Pegasus 42 is a durable sneaker that's great for running, walking and gym workouts. It's always a candidate for discounts in Nike sales, but I'm still surprised to see it this cheap given that it only came out earlier this year.
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The Nike Structure Plus is a stability running shoe that provides a lot of support as well as comfort. Even as a neutral runner I enjoyed racking up the miles in the shoe, which is bouncier than most traditional stability shoes thanks to the ZoomX foam in its midsole.
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The Nike Zoom Fly 6 is one of the most underrated running shoes available from any brand in my opinion, and the best all-rounder in Nike's line-up. It's a plated trainer I enjoyed using for everything from easy runs to track sessions, and a steal at this reduced price of $123.
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It's been a year since I tested the Nike Vomero Plus but it remains in my own rotation as the best cushioned shoe I've tried. It's bouncy and comfortable, and makes your easy runs fly by, especially during the high-mileage weeks of marathon training.
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The Vaporfly is now a little overshadowed by the Alphafly in Nike's line-up, but it's still a fast carbon plate racing shoe that's ideal for shorter events in particular. It's reduced by over $100 in the Nike sale.
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The Nike Alphafly 4 just launched, which means it's a great time to go shopping for deals on the Nike Alphafly 3. It's a springy carbon plated super-shoe that I've used for over 100 miles of fast running myself, including a 31-minute 10K.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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