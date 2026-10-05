My favorite Nike running shoes are all reduced in the brand’s sale — including the Pegasus 42 at its lowest ever price

The sales season is upon us and October Prime Day is kicking off on Amazon, but if you’re in the market for a new set of running shoes, then I’d recommend checking out the Nike sale first.

That’s because the brand has cut the price of almost all of its best running shoes, only leaving new models like the Nike Pegasus Plus 2 at full price.

I’ve tested most of Nike’s current line-up myself and the stars of the sale for me are the Nike Pegasus 42, which has plunged to its lowest ever price of $82, and the Nike Vomero Plus, which is my go-to cushioned shoe and reduced to $134.

Note that the price of each shoe varies depending on the color you pick. I’ve highlighted the cheapest options below, but you might have to pay a bit more if there’s a particular color you want.

Nike running shoe deals

Nike Pegasus 42: was $145 now $82 at NIKE The Nike Pegasus 42 is a durable sneaker that's great for running, walking and gym workouts. It's always a candidate for discounts in Nike sales, but I'm still surprised to see it this cheap given that it only came out earlier this year. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Structure Plus: was $180 now $118 at NIKE The Nike Structure Plus is a stability running shoe that provides a lot of support as well as comfort. Even as a neutral runner I enjoyed racking up the miles in the shoe, which is bouncier than most traditional stability shoes thanks to the ZoomX foam in its midsole. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Vomero Plus: was $180 now $134 at NIKE It's been a year since I tested the Nike Vomero Plus but it remains in my own rotation as the best cushioned shoe I've tried. It's bouncy and comfortable, and makes your easy runs fly by, especially during the high-mileage weeks of marathon training. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Vaporfly 4: was $270 now $164 at NIKE The Vaporfly is now a little overshadowed by the Alphafly in Nike's line-up, but it's still a fast carbon plate racing shoe that's ideal for shorter events in particular. It's reduced by over $100 in the Nike sale. Read more Read less ▼