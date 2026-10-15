Hoka makes some of the best running shoes we've tested here at Tom's Guide. They're versatile too — whether you're training for a marathon, logging your daily steps, hitting the gym or looking for a comfortable pair of recovery shoes, there's a pair of Hokas to suit just about everyone.

In fact, Hoka is currently knocking up to 30% off best-selling styles. This includes many of the brand’s most popular shoes like the Clifton, Challenger and Bondi. Additionally, Hoka has tons of great fitness apparel and athleisure wear on sale, too. Keep scrolling to see my favorite Hoka sneaker and apparel deals that are perfect for fall.

Hoka Sneaker Deals

Hoka Kawana 3 (Women's): was $140 now $112 at HOKA US The Kawana 3 is a versatile and comfortable shoe that provides solid support for different types of movement, whether you're running, walking, or training in the gym. Its cushioned sole helps absorb impact, while the secure fit keeps your feet stable and comfortable. This cardio-loving trainer is finished with a plush tongue. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Arahi 8 (Women's): was $150 now $120 at HOKA US The Arahi 8 is the stable counterpart to the Clifton 10, offering extra support for runners who overpronate along with Hoka's familiar smooth, cushioned ride. It'd great for neutral runners, and the newer Arahi 9 is very similar in all respects, so the older model is definitely better value in the sale. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Challenger 8 (Men's): was $155 now $124 at HOKA US The Hoka Challenger 8 is great for its versatility, because it grips well on both roads and light trails, and is comfortable for runs of any distance. It's also a great hiking shoe and can be worn before, during and after your runs. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Clifton 10 (Men's): was $155 now $124 at HOKA US The Clifton is the most popular Hoka running shoe for a reason. It’s the perfect place to start with the brand, offering a smooth, comfortable ride that will suit runners of all levels well. It also offers better value than Hoka's rivals, like the Bondi 9. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Clifton 9 GTX (Women's): was $165 now $132 at HOKA US The Hoka Clifton 9 is a cushioned, everyday running shoe that’ll work well for beginners and more experienced runners alike. It’s not the fanciest or the fastest shoe around, but it’s reliably comfortable, whether you’re training for a marathon or using this shoe for your walking workouts. The GTX version adds weatherproofing, so you'll get more out of your walks and runs, rain or shine. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Mafate Speed 2 (Unisex): was $170 now $136 at HOKA US Right now, the Hoka Mafate 2 is 20% off. It provides extra cushioning and protection for long, tough, technical trails—ideal for ultra-distance runs. It’s a bit heavier than the Speedgoat 6 but is designed for comfort mile after mile. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Skyward Laceless (Men's): was $175 now $140 at HOKA US So this isn't actually a running shoe, but I felt compelled to include the Skyward Laceless because our Fitness Editor recommends them. It's a slip-on recovery sneakers that uses the foam from Hoka's running shoes, and it's incredibly comfortable for walking or spending all day on your feet. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Tecton X 3 (Women's): was $275 now $220 at HOKA US The Hoka Tecton X3 is among the greatest carbon plate trail running shoes we've tested, with the new midsole producing a fast and bouncy ride for your off-road events. The soft midsole can feel unstable at times, but it’s manageable and the protection and spring offered by the Tecton X3 makes it ideal for long races in particular. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Apparel Deals

Hoka Airolite Run Gloves: was $34 now $28 at HOKA US It's nearly gloves season, runners! These Airolite gloves are seriously lightweight, so you won't get sweaty hands as you pick up the pace, plus they'll still allow you to unlock your phone mid-run should you need. They're on sale in two different colorways. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Invisible Sock 3 Pk: was $32 now $26 at HOKA US These socks are fantastic value thanks their discount. The 3-pack of Invisible Socks feature an extremely low cut. Ribbing and silicone gel strips keep the sock from sliding, and a cushioned toe and heel counter keep the fit comfy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% Hoka Elaro 5" Bike Short (Women's): was $54 now $34 at HOKA US These bike shorts are high-waisted and equipped with pockets to snugly hold your phone and other essentials during your workout. And with such soft, stretchy fabric, we won't judge if you want to just lounge around the house in these. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Elaro Crop Bra (Women's): was $56 now $40 at HOKA US Feel comfort and freedom in your workouts with the second-skin fit of the Elaro sports bra top. It delivers a figure flattering fit with higher neckline, curved rear hem, and razorback silhouette, offering the perfect amount of support for your work out. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Kaitoro Knit Crew (Women's): was $108 now $85 at HOKA US This seriously soft Hoka crew sweater is the kind of layer you earn after a gym class or a run: cosy, plush, zero compromise on style. You can grab it on sale in two different colors. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Skyflow Jacket (Men's): was $118 now $90 at HOKA US No matter how short or long your runs are, every runner needs a lightweight windbreaker in their arsenal and right now you can grab Hoka's Skyflow Jacket and save 28%! Read more Read less ▼