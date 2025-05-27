Recreate a Sheraton Hotel experience in your bedroom for under $2,000 in this year's Memorial Day sales
Here’s everything you’ll need to bring the Sheraton Hotel Bed experience home for less
Recreating hotel-style luxury sleep at home can be expensive, but what if we told you it's possible to spend less than $2,000 for a queen-size setup? All you have to do is shop the Sheraton Store Memorial Day Sale, which cuts up to 35% off mattresses, pillows and sheets.
The price for the items below is around $1,500, but delivery isn't included and will add a few hundred dollars to your total. Still, even with delivery charges, the entire setup will cost less than two grand, which is how much you'd spend on some of the best luxury mattresses without the extras.
Need to explore more deals to transform your bedroom? There's no place better than our Memorial Day mattress and bedding sales hub, where we're tracking the latest offers on the best mattresses of 2025. But if you want to know how to recreate the Sheraton Hotel experience at home on a budget, keep reading...
Sheraton Mattress (queen): was $1,995 now $1,296.75 at Sheraton Store
This hybrid innerspring bed has a quilted pillow-top for ultimate cushioning comfort. The pocketed springs provide great motion isolation and support, making it a great choice for couples and restless sleepers. The damask cover yields excellent pressure relief at touch points to help ease aches and pains. You can now bring home the Sheraton Mattress at 35% off. It also comes with a 10-year manufacturer's warranty. (Note that a box spring is recommended; you can add one for an extra cost.)
2 Sheraton Feather & Down Pillows (queen): was $170 now $110.50 at Sheraton Store
Made from an equal measure of feather and down, the Sheraton Pillow offers unmatched cloud-like comfort and support for all sleepers, as evident in the best pillows. The soft, breathable cotton cover helps the pillow breathe and has undergone anti-microbial treatment to protect you against common allergens. Add two queen pillows to your cart to drop the per-item price from $85 to $55.
Sheraton Signature Sheet Set (queen): was $155 now $100.75 at Sheraton Store
Part of the reason why your hotel sleep experience is extremely relaxing is the lusciously smooth, silky sheets atop the bed. A cozy and breathable bedsheet set can instantly elevate your sleep setup, and the Signature Sheet Set from Sheraton is just what you need to achieve that. It is crafted from a 300 thread count soft cotton percale blend and includes two pillowcases, a flat sheet and fitted sheet. Bring a set home for yourself at 35% off the retail price.
Becky is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide covering all things sleep-related including product reviews, research studies, news and explainers.
