Top Saatva hybrid mattress drops to $1,995 for a queen in today's epic Black Friday sale

Looking for a new hybrid mattress this Black Friday? You can't really beat Saatva mattresses, generally considered the comfiest beds you can get. And in today's Black Friday sale, there's an impressive $400 off all sizes of the Saatva Latex Hybrid at Saatva. $1,995 for a queen (was $2,395) is still a premium price, but we think it's well worth it.

It's no surprise that Saatva takes first place in this year's best mattress for all sleepers guide, thanks to the brand's exceptional build quality and high-end materials. The Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress is a hand-tufted and breathable mattress built with five-zone organic natural latex designed to give the perfect balance of significant lumbar support and pressure-relieving comfort. Plus its latex construction creates a cooler bed, making it a great choice for hot sleepers.

As a deals writer, I can tell you that $400 off is a fantastic saving and it's one of the best Black Friday mattress deals we've seen. It's the perfect time to invest in your next luxury bed, here's why I think this Saatva Latex Hybrid sale is not one to miss.

The Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress by Saatva

Was from: $1,595

Now from: $1,195

Saving: Up to $400 at Saatva Mattress summary: The Saatva Latex Hybrid is one of the highest-rated models in the Saatva collection, with five layers of natural latex foam, individually wrapped coils, and organic cotton for a luxurious sink-in feeling. Like the best hybrid mattresses, it has all the support you could need, with the hybrid structure contouring to the body and targeting the lumbar spine for additional pressure relief. If you're a hot sleeper, the combination of the hybrid structure for airflow, organic breathable cotton cover, and organic New Zealand wool to wick moisture will help you regulate your temperature throughout the night, keeping you cool and comfortable. Price history: Today's Saatva Black Friday sale offers up to $400 off all sizes of this top-quality cooling mattress depending on which size you go for. A queen size is $1,995 (was $2,395), which is a great discount and over $100 cheaper than last month's deals. We don't expect it to drop any lower this year, so it's worth taking advantage of as soon as possible. Benefits: 365-night trial | free white-glove delivery | lifetime warranty

