Nike’s most popular running sneaker has $56 off right now — here’s why I recommend it

As a fitness editor and five-time marathon runner, my day job is reviewing the best running shoes on the market. I'm asked at least once a week for running shoe recommendations, and one pair I often find myself suggesting is the Nike Pegasus 41. It's a solid all-rounder, perfect for beginners and more advanced runners alike.

The good news is, if you're in the market for a new pair of shoes, the Nike Pegasus 41 is on sale for $84 right now on Nike.com.

Nike Pegasus 41: was $140 now $84 at NIKE The Nike Pegasus 41 is on sale in the men's sizing for $84 right now in the Nike summer sale. There are tons of different colorways available, but you'll have to cycle through to find the best deal in your size. While women could buy the men's shoe, unfortunately, the women's specific Pegasus 41 isn't on sale. The best deal I could find is on the special edition After Dark Tour series, which is on discount to $94 with the code SPORT.

I've been writing about the Nike Pegasus since the brand released the Pegasus 35. Six years later, it's still a staple in my shoe collection, best suited for easy, everyday miles. If you're only looking to have one running shoe in your collection, it's a decent all-rounder, with enough snap to pick up the pace when you need to.

The Nike Pegasus 41 is my favorite iteration of the shoe yet. It's more comfortable under the forefoot in particular when compared to its predecessors, which sometimes felt a bit thin in that area on long or fast runs. It's nowhere near as soft or bouncy as the Nike Invincible 3, but that's not a bad thing, if anything, it gives the shoe more versatility.

Tom's Guide's Nick Harris-Fry, our resident 2:25 marathon runner, agrees, writing, "The new ReactX midsole and higher stack on the Pegasus 41 give it a softer ride than its predecessors, but it’s not so squishy underfoot as to be unstable in any way. It’s a balanced midsole that is comfortable for easy and long runs, but has a little bounce to it when you want to up the pace."

This is a fantastic running shoe, and for $84, it's a bargain. Whatever you're training for, this is a steal of a shoe, and one worthy of its place in your rotation. Grab it while you can.

