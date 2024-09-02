The 7 best deals to shop in today's Helix Labor Day mattress sale

As a sleep writer I know how important your bed is for achieving quality rest. And I mean all of the bed, not just the mattress. That means while I'm loving 27% off the Helix Dusk Luxe mattress at Helix with code TOMS27, I'm excited to see what else I can get in the Helix sale to improve my sleep.

Helix is one of my favorite sleep brands, and the Helix Midnight Luxe is a top-rated choice in our guide to the best mattresses. But you can get more than a mattress with Helix — like the Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper, now from just $272.84.

Using our code TOMS27 you can save 27% sitewide at Helix. Yep, that includes all the bedding accessories and bases, so you can refresh your entire sleep setup for less. It's one of my favorite Labor Day mattress sales so below, I've rounded up all the best deals to shop at Helix today...

Today's top deals on popular mattresses

7 best Helix deals to shop in today's Labor Day mattress sales

3. Helix Midnight mattress: was from $936.39 now $683.47 + free pillows at Helix with code TOMS27

In our Helix Midnight mattress review we found the Midnight delivered cozy relief for side sleepers, and while it might not be as plush (or luxurious) as the Midnight Luxe, it still has buckets of support. And it's cheaper: a queen is now $972.36 in the Helix 27% off sale (was $1,332), and this is the biggest discount we've seen on the Midnight this year. You'll also get a free pillow set and a 100-night trial with your purchase.

4. Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper: was from $373.75 now $272.84 at Helix with code TOMS27

If you want Helix comfort but don't have the budget for a mattress, consider a mattress topper. The luxury GlacioTex topper is cool-to-the-touch and available in two firmness levels, with steel micro-coils adding full-body support. A premium topper, a queen costs $364.09 (was $498.75) in the Labor Day 27% off sale — and you get a 100-night trial.

5. Helix Dream Pillow Set: was from $150 now $109.50 at Helix with code TOMS27

The Helix Dream Pillow Set is free with every Helix mattress order, but if you're just after the pillows, they're 27% off this Labor Day. That reduces a double standard set to $109.50, and a king set to $113.15 (was $155). These microfiber pillows are hypoallergenic, durable, and breathable — but for exceptional cooling, consider the GlacioTex Cooling Memory Foam Pillow from $90.34.

6. Helix Waterproof Mattress Encasement: was from $86.25 now $62.97 at Helix with code TOMS27

Worried about bed bugs? A mattress encasement covers the entire mattress, helping keep the pesky bloodsuckers out of your bed. This encasement from Helix is also waterproof, to prevent stains and mildew from causing damage to the interior. With 27% off, a queen size encasement is just $81.22 (was $111.25) and provides 360 degree protection.

Is the Helix Labor Day mattress sale worth it?

The Helix Labor Day sale offers 27% off everything with code TOMS27, including bedding and furniture. This is the biggest saving we've on Core collection mattresses this year, beating the 25% off we saw for Memorial Day.

The overall largest Helix deal this year so far has been 30% off the Luxe and Elite mattresses, so this discount is slightly smaller. However, Helix is offering a wealth of free gifts, adding a sheet set and mattress protector to the free pillows you get in the evergreen deal.