The 7 best deals to shop in today's Helix Labor Day mattress sale
My top mattress and bedding deals in today's Helix Labor Day sale
As a sleep writer I know how important your bed is for achieving quality rest. And I mean all of the bed, not just the mattress. That means while I'm loving 27% off the Helix Dusk Luxe mattress at Helix with code TOMS27, I'm excited to see what else I can get in the Helix sale to improve my sleep.
Helix is one of my favorite sleep brands, and the Helix Midnight Luxe is a top-rated choice in our guide to the best mattresses. But you can get more than a mattress with Helix — like the Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper, now from just $272.84.
Using our code TOMS27 you can save 27% sitewide at Helix. Yep, that includes all the bedding accessories and bases, so you can refresh your entire sleep setup for less. It's one of my favorite Labor Day mattress sales so below, I've rounded up all the best deals to shop at Helix today...
7 best Helix deals to shop in today's Labor Day mattress sales
1. Helix Dusk Luxe mattress: was from $1,373 now $1,002 + free bedding at Helix with code TOMS27
As a stomach sleeper, I know hard it can be to find a mattress that supports the hips without feeling like a plank of wood. That's why the Helix Dusk Luxe is my top pick in the sale. It's our best mattress for stomach sleepers, and in our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review we praised the zoned support for easing back pain. The 27% off Helix mattress sale reduces a queen to $1,732 (was $2,373) and you get a free bedding bundle, plus a 15-year warranty.
2. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: was from $1,373 now $1,002 + free bedding at Helix with code TOMS27
Our favorite mattress for side sleepers, the Midnight Luxe is a pillow top hybrid with body-hugging cushioning and strong lumbar support. Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review panel also praised the motion isolation, making it a great choice for bed sharers. Use code TOMS27 to claim 27% off and reduce a queen to $1,732 (was $2,373). And you'll get a free bedding bundle, 100-night trial, and lifetime warranty.
3. Helix Midnight mattress: was from $936.39 now $683.47 + free pillows at Helix with code TOMS27
In our Helix Midnight mattress review we found the Midnight delivered cozy relief for side sleepers, and while it might not be as plush (or luxurious) as the Midnight Luxe, it still has buckets of support. And it's cheaper: a queen is now $972.36 in the Helix 27% off sale (was $1,332), and this is the biggest discount we've seen on the Midnight this year. You'll also get a free pillow set and a 100-night trial with your purchase.
4. Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper: was from $373.75 now $272.84 at Helix with code TOMS27
If you want Helix comfort but don't have the budget for a mattress, consider a mattress topper. The luxury GlacioTex topper is cool-to-the-touch and available in two firmness levels, with steel micro-coils adding full-body support. A premium topper, a queen costs $364.09 (was $498.75) in the Labor Day 27% off sale — and you get a 100-night trial.
5. Helix Dream Pillow Set: was from $150 now $109.50 at Helix with code TOMS27
The Helix Dream Pillow Set is free with every Helix mattress order, but if you're just after the pillows, they're 27% off this Labor Day. That reduces a double standard set to $109.50, and a king set to $113.15 (was $155). These microfiber pillows are hypoallergenic, durable, and breathable — but for exceptional cooling, consider the GlacioTex Cooling Memory Foam Pillow from $90.34.
6. Helix Waterproof Mattress Encasement: was from $86.25 now $62.97 at Helix with code TOMS27
Worried about bed bugs? A mattress encasement covers the entire mattress, helping keep the pesky bloodsuckers out of your bed. This encasement from Helix is also waterproof, to prevent stains and mildew from causing damage to the interior. With 27% off, a queen size encasement is just $81.22 (was $111.25) and provides 360 degree protection.
7. Helix Adjustable Base: was from $998.80 now $729.13 at Helix with code TOMS27
The Helix Adjustable Base features zero gravity positioning that can help ease aches and pains (particularly when paired with the Midnight Luxe, one of the best mattresses for back pain). Head elevation can reduce snoring, while in-built lights and a massage mode add to the convenience and comfort. Adjustable bases are typically more expensive than other bed frames, so take advantage of the 27% off sale. A queen is now $911.63 (was $1,248.80).
Is the Helix Labor Day mattress sale worth it?
The Helix Labor Day sale offers 27% off everything with code TOMS27, including bedding and furniture. This is the biggest saving we've on Core collection mattresses this year, beating the 25% off we saw for Memorial Day.
The overall largest Helix deal this year so far has been 30% off the Luxe and Elite mattresses, so this discount is slightly smaller. However, Helix is offering a wealth of free gifts, adding a sheet set and mattress protector to the free pillows you get in the evergreen deal.
