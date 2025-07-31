Advance Auto Parts data breach could pay out up to $5,200 — see if you qualify

Advanced Auto Parts, one of dozens of companies affected by the Snowflake cyberattacks last year, has reached a settlement in the lawsuits over the data breach that occurred in its cloud storage environment as a result of those attacks.

The May 2024 breach leaked the personal information of 2.3 million employees and job applicants, and eligible individuals should have already received a data breach notification letter from the company which explains that their data was stolen and indicates whether or not they're eligible to receive funds.

The Advance Auto Parts data breach exposed the names, email addresses, mailing addresses, dates of birth, drivers license number, Social Security numbers, demographic details and other personal information from employment applications of millions of employees and applicants.

Those who have received a letter and intend to file a claim will need to do so by October 8, 2025. Additionally, they will need to include proof such as invoices, account statements or tax documents that show expenses they faced because of the breach. The maximum pay out amount is up to $5,200 and California residents may be eligible for an additional $100 under the CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act).

The settlement also offers two years of credit and identity monitoring, although affected individuals can turn that down and opt instead for an alternative $100 cash payment instead. The class action lawsuit claims that Advance Auto Parts failed to put sufficient measures in place to prevent the breach. As is common with settlements of this type, the company did not admit wrongdoing but agreed to settle in order to resolve the claims. A final court hearing is scheduled for October 23, 2025.

Anyone who has been caught up in a data breach of this kind, or any other, should absolutely consider looking into one of the best identity theft protection services which can help monitor your accounts for signs of unusual activities, and send alerts if any malicious behavior is detected.

