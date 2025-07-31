Win! This Verizon 5G Home Internet deal includes over $400 in freebies

Back to school season is underway and while laptops and apparel may get the most attention, Verizon is offering a killer deal on something every student needs — fast Internet.

Right now, you can get Verizon 5G Home Ultimate for $60/month. Plus, you'll get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube ($449 value) or $400 off Samsung products at Best Buy for free. That's one of the best offers we've seen from Verizon. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.

5G Home Ultimate: was $85/month now $60/month @ Verizon

Verizon is offering its 5G Home Ultimate Internet plan for just $60/month. Plus, you'll get your choice of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube ($449 value) or a $400 Samsung credit at Best Buy for free. To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone. This price will be guaranteed for five years with no contract or equipment fees.

We've seen a lot of Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet deals in the past, but this one offers some of the biggest freebies we've seen. For starters, you'll get to choose between NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube ($449 value) or a $400 Samsung credit at Best Buy. (The credit is applicable when you spend $799 or more on Samsung devices at Best Buy).

Verizon's 5G Home Plus Internet service is powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. (5G Ultra Wideband is Verizon's highest performing 5G network using high band mmWave and mid-band C-band spectrum to deliver the best and fastest 5G experience). Paired with one of the best cable TV alternatives, this is an excellent way to save money while cutting the cord.

5G Home plans come with no contracts or equipment charges. Additionally, your price is guaranteed for three years based on the plan you choose. Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. First, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone.

Verizon offers a slightly less expensive 5G Home Plan for $35 per month. This plan includes a $100 Amazon gift card.