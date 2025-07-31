ChatGPT chats are showing up in Google Search — how to find and delete yours

News
By published

Google may have indexed your chats

ChatGPT on a phone in front of Google
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’ve ever shared a ChatGPT conversation using the app’s “Share” feature, you may have unknowingly made it searchable on Google.

A new report from Fast Company reveals that thousands of publicly shared ChatGPT conversations are being indexed by search engines, and some contain personal, sensitive, or even confidential information.

What’s happening and how

phone with Chatgpt logo

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When you click “Share” inside ChatGPT, it creates a public link that anyone can access.

But what many users don’t realize is that those links can also be crawled by Google and show up in search results.

In fact, a simple site search (site:chatgpt.com/share) revealed over 4,500 publicly indexed chats; many include conversations about trauma, mental health, relationships, work issues and more.

Even if a link is deleted or you no longer want it public, it might still be visible through cached pages or until Google updates its index.

What to know

Google search open on laptop

(Image credit: Unsplash)

Before you panic, the good news is, OpenAI doesn’t attach your name to the chat.

However, if you’ve included identifying information (like names, locations, emails or work details) you could be exposing more than you realize.

The risks

  • Personal information leak: Users have shared deeply personal experiences, unaware they’d be searchable.
  • Professional data exposure: Companies using ChatGPT for marketing, product copy, or internal brainstorming could unintentionally leak strategies or proprietary language.
  • Reputation damage: If your name or company is tied to shared content, others could find it even after deletion.

How to protect your conversations

Best internet security suites

(Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • Avoid sharing sensitive info in any conversation that could be made public.
  • Don’t use “Share” unless necessary, and double-check what’s in the conversation.
  • Audit your old links; search site:chatgpt.com/share [your name or topic] to see what’s visible.
  • Delete public links from ChatGPT’s Shared Links dashboard — though this may not remove them from Google right away.
  • Use screenshots or paste text if you want to share AI-generated answers without a public link.

The bottom line

This is a wake up call for big tech and part of a broader shift in how we think about AI and privacy.

As we rely more on AI for writing, research and brainstorming, we need to treat these conversations like we would emails or documents stored in the cloud: with caution.

Even if the tools feel private, they’re often not. And as this story shows, the internet doesn’t forget, even when you try to delete.

TOPICS
Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer

Amanda Caswell is an award-winning journalist, bestselling YA author, and one of today’s leading voices in AI and technology. A celebrated contributor to various news outlets, her sharp insights and relatable storytelling have earned her a loyal readership. Amanda’s work has been recognized with prestigious honors, including outstanding contribution to media.

Known for her ability to bring clarity to even the most complex topics, Amanda seamlessly blends innovation and creativity, inspiring readers to embrace the power of AI and emerging technologies. As a certified prompt engineer, she continues to push the boundaries of how humans and AI can work together.

Beyond her journalism career, Amanda is a bestselling author of science fiction books for young readers, where she channels her passion for storytelling into inspiring the next generation. A long-distance runner and mom of three, Amanda’s writing reflects her authenticity, natural curiosity, and heartfelt connection to everyday life — making her not just a journalist, but a trusted guide in the ever-evolving world of technology.

