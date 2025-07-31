I scoured Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale — here's 7 luxury deals I'm shopping from Ugg, Le Creuset, Ray-Ban and more
I've never seen these luxury brands so cheap
Nordstrom's Anniversary sale is live! The annual savings extravaganza takes place each summer and offers unbelievable discounts on some of the top luxury brands. I've decided to peruse the sale and the deals were just too good not to share.
I'm not one to constantly splurge on designer things — but every once in a while, I'll see a luxury item that I must have. Case in point: Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale has a few worth mentioning. And the deals are really that good — especially for brands like Ugg, Le Creuset, Ray Ban and more.
Below, I've rounded up everything I'm eyeing — and it's going to take all my willpower not to add every single item to my cart. Here's what I recommend shopping from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. The sale ends Sunday, so be sure to shop ASAP!
Best Nordstrom Deals
No one wants room temperature wine in the summer, so if you're looking for a solution, these fabulous wine glasses will keep your drink chilled for up to 2 hours. All you have to do is pop the glass in the freezer to chill the built-in active cooling gel and prepare for carefree sipping. If there were ever a perfect set of cups for summer, these are them!
If I'm at home, I'm always in my slippers. And lately, I've been thinking of upgrading my current pair since I wear them so often (yes, I'm a home body). Ugg is a brand that I've loved since I was little, so it only makes sense that I'd want to grab these fluffy slippers. The slide sandal features cross-straps of plush shearling that pairs perfectly with any loungewear.
A Le Creuset tea set for under $100? Sign me up. I've been hoping to add a piece from the Le Creuset collection to my kitchen — but the reality is that the brand can be very pricey. Fortunately, this deal knocks $45 off the price. Now, I can display this adorable tea kettle on my stove and get two cups to complement it.
My husband has been on the search for a new pair of sneakers for quite sometime now. But after endless browsing, I think this is the deal for him. The On Cloud 5 is versatile enough for everyday wear, and looks pretty darn good, too. I'd happily walk the miles in these sneakers, and customers highly rate them for being lightweight, high quality and perfect for long periods of wear.
I've never been one to splurge on fancy sunglasses, but this Ray-Ban deal has me reconsidering. With $50 off, this is a great deal for the popular shades. They feature a small, oval silhouette and are super chic — or as Ray-Ban likes to call them "millennial minimalism."
I've been looking to upgrade my carry-on and I think I've found the perfect deal. Béis is a luggage brand that makes stylish and functional travel gear. I actually own their Weekender Bag and I love it. However, I'm looking for something a little larger that can still be considered a carry-on — like this stunning suitcase. It features two-way zip-around closure with an integrated TSA-approved combination lock and it has plenty of compartments inside to make packing simple.
Ok now this is a deal I already own — and totally recommend! I love my Boll & Branch duvet cover. It's comfy, made of high quality, organic cotton and is super easy to wash. Plus, its vining floral pattern gives will give your bed a unique and elevated look. $120 off is a total steal for this brand if you ask me.
