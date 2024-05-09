The 5 best California king mattresses for under $1,000 in early Memorial Day sales

If you're looking for a California king but don't want to wait around for Memorial Day, there are plenty of mattress sales you can shop right now. That's why we've rounded up five of the best early-access Memorial Day deals on Cal King beds — and they're all under $1,000. In fact, some deals are less than $500, such as the chance to snag a Cal-king 10" Hybrid Mattress for $331.50 at Linenspa.

Our top picks are from some of the best mattress brands, such as DreamCloud and Nectar, and all deliver excellent value for money. These five Cal king deals offer different features, designs, and benefits, so you can find one that's right for you.

All recommendations come with sleep trials, warranties, and free shipping, so you know that you're covered. Let's take a look at the five best Cal king deals to buy ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales.

2. Cal king Nectar Hybrid Mattress: was $1,499 | $999 at Nectar

The Nectar Hybrid Mattress is now on sale for $999 thanks to a permanent Nectar mattress sale that knocks up to 40% off all beds. This bed combines gel memory foam and airflow-boosting springs for support, comfort, and breathability. Great extras include free shipping and returns, 365-night sleep trial, and lifetime warranty.

3. Cal King Bear Original: was $1,304 | $848 at Bear Mattress

In our best mattress under $1,000 guide, the Bear Original was deemed the best for couples thanks to its fantastic motion isolation. Our Bear Original mattress review also loved its support and how it suits most sleep positions. The 35% off deal (use code MEMORIAL) is evergreen, so it's here now and will still be there during Memorial Day. It also comes with a free shipping and returns, 120-night sleep trial, and lifetime warranty.

4. Cal King Lucid 10-inch Memory Foam Mattress: was $469.99 | $399.49 at Lucid Mattress

There's currently a Lucid Mattress sale that knocks 15% off all mattresses, including their best memory foam mattress. The memory foam is infused with gel and bamboo charcoal for a refreshing sleep, while the medium feel should suit side sleepers the best. Extras include a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping, and 10-year warranty.

5. Cal king DreamCloud Hybrid: was $1,669.99 | $835 at DreamCloud

Our DreamCloud mattress review praised this luxury hybrid for its motion isolation, premium quality, and support. It also sleeps cool, and has a lot of generous extras including a year-long sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns. There's currently a 50% off DreamCloud mattress sale, but it's been around for months so there's no point in waiting around to see what Memorial Day has to offer.

What is a California king mattress?

California king mattresses often cost the same as king mattresses, and there's a reason: they are slimmer, but also longer. While king-size mattresses are 76” wide by 80” long, the dimensions of a California king mattress are 72” wide by 84” long. So while a Cal king offers the same amount of space as a standard king, it has different dimensions.

It's longer design means its ideal for those who are taller than 6'2", tall couples, or couples with a height difference. It also good for those who have a narrower bedroom. For inspiration, take a look at our guide to the best king size mattresses for every budget.