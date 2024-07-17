The 5 best back to college twin mattress Prime Day deals — prices starting from $113

If you’re going to be packing the kids off to college this fall, it's time to start getting organized and think about what they’re going to be sleeping on. There are some fantastic mattress deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day, so I’ve narrowed down the very best options for college students.

There’s lots to consider when choosing the best mattress for your college student, including their preferred sleep position and needs. When it comes to the best mattresses for college students budget is always a high consideration, which is why I recommend taking advantage of today's Amazon Prime Day mattress deals.

The right mattress for a college student aren’t necessarily going to need to last for very long, but they do need to be comfortable enough for a good night’s sleep. For all of your other back-to-school essentials, it's also worth checking out our Prime Day deals guide. But first, let’s take a look at my top five mattress picks for college students in more detail.

1. Zinus 10” True Support Hybrid mattress: was from $199.87 now from $151 at Amazon

This is an incredibly cheap price for a hybrid mattress from a well-known brand. The Zinus 10” True Support Hybrid mattress has CertiPUR-US memory foam along with individually wrapped coils, giving good spinal support and pressure relief. A twin mattress will support up to 250lbs and the medium firm feel will be comfortable for most sleepers. Lightweight side sleepers might find it a little firm though. You’ll also get a 10-year limited warranty and Amazon’s 100 day returns.

2. Casper Sleep Original mattress: was from $895 now from $483 at Amazon

Casper has recently rejigged its mattress range, and the Original is now called ‘The One’ on its website. Amazon is still selling the old style Original mattress, with its 100 day returns policy. In our Casper Original mattress review , our testers rated the mattress as a medium to medium plush (Casper rate it as a medium firm), finding it best suited to side sleepers. It’s a simple design, with Casper’s AirScape foam to keep sleepers cool and ergonomic foam for hip and lower back support. The cover is also washable, which could be a godsend in a dorm room.

3. Lucid 10” Hybrid mattress: was from $272.60 now from $196.34 at Amazon

The Lucid 10” Hybrid mattress has bamboo charcoal infused foam to help with temperature regulation, aloe vera foam to reduce allergens and encased pocket coils for support and pressure relief. The mattress has a medium feel, so will suit side and back sleepers best. Amazon advertise free returns with the mattress, but there’s no indication of a time period here – I’d suggest sticking to the 30 day returns period to avoid any issues.

4. Best Price Green Tea Memory Foam mattress: was from $146.99 now $113.03 at Amazon

Infused with calming green tea, the Best Price mattress is a simple construction of memory foam and support foam, all of which are CertiPUR-US certified. The 8” version provides a fair amount of sinkage, cradling the body and providing excellent pressure relief. Customers do all say that there is a fair amount of off gassing with this mattress, so do be aware that it will need to be inflated in a well ventilated room. There’s a 10-year limited warranty and Amazon free returns as well.

5. Linenspa 10” Memory Foam Hybrid mattress: was from $179.99 now $137.08 at Amazon

In our Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review , we tested the slightly thinner 8” version of the mattress, rating it as a good choice for stomach sleepers due to its thinner foam comfort layer above supportive coils. I’m recommending the 10” version, particularly if you’re a back sleeper, as you’ll get extra cushioning for enhanced pressure relief. The mattress is one of our best cheap Amazon mattresses selections, and you’ll get a 10-year warranty and free Amazon returns.

How much should you spend on a college student mattress?

As you’ll see from our selection, a decent mattress for college doesn’t need to be expensive. A decent, good-enough option is a sensible choice for a college mattress as it only needs to last for a couple of years.

However, you want to look for a mattress that offers enough support and comfort for a comfortable night’s sleep, as college students will still need their quality rest. But as a mattress in a dorm room could potentially easily get damaged, you’ll might be safer not spending a fortune.