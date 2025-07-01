Walmart's massive 4th of July sale is my top pick for summer sleep — 3 queen mattresses starting from $154

If you're looking for a really cheap mattress on the 4th of July, Walmart is a great place to start your search. We've found some outstandingly affordable deals at Walmart, including a cooling Sleep Innovations mattress in a queen size for just $154.

Now, I've been writing about mattresses for nearly four years and one thing I've learned is that you should always spend as much as you can comfortably afford on the best mattress for your sleep requirements. However, sometimes all you need is a decent cheap mattress — whether it's for a spare bed that doesn't get much use, or simply as a temporary sleep solution if your old mattress has bitten the dust and you don't yet have the budget for a full price bed.

With that in mind, here are three top picks from the Walmart 4th of July sale, all of them delivering when it comes to comfort and support, and all of them coming in at impressively low prices.

1. Sleep Innovations 8" Gel Memory Foam Cooling Mattress: queen was $349.99 now $154 at Walmart

A cooling queen size mattress for just over $150 sounds like a tall order, but that's what this option from Sleep Innovations is promising, and at this price who's arguing? At just 8" in height it's definitely better suited to a spare room than your every-night bed, and with a medium firmness rating it'll likely be a little too soft for many sleepers. Customers mostly love it, though, and it comes with free shipping and 90-day returns. User score: ★★★★½ (140+ reviews)

2. Sweetnight 12" Adult Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: queen was $799.99 now $188 at Walmart

There's a huge saving to be had on this 12" hybrid from Sweetnight, and again this is a mattress that we'd buy for a spare room, or as a stopgap if we needed a new mattress fast but couldn't wait until payday (if that's you, it's worth checking out our best mattress topper guide.) The medium-firm Sweetnight features CertiPUR-US gel memory foam and pocket springs, and customers are impressed, praising its comfort and support. You'll get free shipping and 90-day returns with this mattress. User score: ★★★★ (200+ reviews)