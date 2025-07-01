Tennis superstar Coco Gauff clenches her fist ahead of the Gauff vs Yastremska First Round clash at Wimbledon Championships.

You can watch Gauff vs Yastremska live on BBC iPlayer, streaming from No.1 Court at Wimbledon 2025 for free right now. The free stream of the 2025 Wimbledon First round match includes English commentary as the American delights tennis fans around the world.

The U.K. platform will stream every serve, ace and rally live from the All England Tennis Club including Coco Gauff against Dayana Yastremska today. But how can you watch Wimbledon free from anywhere? Can you get the free BBC iPlayer stream in the U.S., Australia and Canada too? And what phones is the app available on?

Gauff vs Yastremska is well underway after being moved from their Centre Court spot after the games before them took so long to complete.

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Gauff vs Yastremska free on BBC iPlayer...

How to watch Gauff vs Yastremska on BBC iPlayer

As usual, the BBC has all the coverage from Wimbledon — featuring Coco Gauff — for free.

You don't need any subscription to watch the 2025 Wimbledon LIVE. Just download the BBC iPlayer app or head to the website.

OUTSIDE THE U.K.? ACCESS BBC IPLAYER FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

We signed up to check it out and it works perfectly.

How to watch Gauff vs Yastremska on iPlayerfrom anywhere

BBC iPlayer is only broadcasting Gauff vs Yastremska for free in the U.K.

Tennis lovers traveling or working outside the U.K. will need to use a VPN to access iPlayer's free Wimbledon stream in the U.S., Australia and Canada.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock BBC iPlayer and stream the tennis like a pro.... and you can save 70%.

Looking to watch BBC iPlayer from outside the U.K? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access BBC iPlayer as if you were back home in the U.K. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off and a free Amazon gift card with this deal. Save 70% off with this NordVPN deal

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Wimbledon tennis on iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free Wimbledon stream on iPlayer, choose 'U.K.' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer, sign in, and watch Coco Gauff on the iPlayer for free.

Should I watch Gauff vs Yastremska live or on replay?

Watch it live! Gauff's fond relationship with Wimbledon began when she was only 15 years old, famously beating the legendary Venus Williams on her way to an unlikely fourth round. She's still yet to surpass that achievement at SW19, but there's much expectation she will this year – she's never been in better form, which was capped by a fantastic victory at the French Open last month.

She plays against a top 50 opponent with some serious talent in Dayana Yastremska. The Ukrainian 25-year old is a previous Grand Slam semi-finalist, and made the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019 just like Gauff.

