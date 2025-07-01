Meta’s new 'Superintelligence' team could upend the entire AI industry — here's why OpenAI should be worried
Meta has officially thrown down the gauntlet in the AI race
Mark Zuckerberg is no longer content playing catch-up in the AI space, especially with Meta's biggest rival, ChatGPT's OpenAI.
The proof is in his recent hiring spree that's poached top researchers from OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Claude's Anthropic to form Meta's new "Superintelligence" team.
In an internal memo first reported by Wired, Zuckerberg welcomed more than a dozen elite AI scientists into Meta’s newly branded Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL).
The move signals a bold shift that Meta is going after artificial general intelligence (AGI), and it’s doing it with financial force.
A brain trust built to compete with OpenAI
Among Meta’s new recruits are multiple former OpenAI researchers, including Jiahui Yu, Shuchao Bi, Shengjia Zhao and Hongyu Ren.
They’re joined by several big names from Google and DeepMind such as Lucas Beyer, Alexander Kolesnikov, and Xiaohua Zhai; all known for their work on high-performing multimodal models and model alignment.
Zuckerberg is assembling full research groups and giving them the infrastructure (and budget) to go big.
According to multiple reports, some of the hires were lured by seven- to nine-figure pay packages and direct pitches from Zuckerberg himself.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Meta also tapped Nat Friedman, former GitHub CEO, and Daniel Gross, an AI-focused investor, to co-lead the applied AI arm of MSL.
The mix of pure research firepower and product-ready AI talent is the balance Meta will need if it wants to scale cutting-edge models into tools consumers actually want to use (like ChatGPT has proven to be).
Why this changes the AI landscape
Until now, Meta has largely stayed in the background of the AI arms race, focusing on open-source LLMs like Llama while OpenAI and Anthropic dominated the spotlight with ChatGPT and Claude.
But with this high-profile hiring spree, Meta is making one thing clear: it wants to lead AI developmen, not be in the shadows anymore.
This escalation has several major implications:
1. A brain drain for rivals
Losing talent to a direct competitor hurts, and OpenAI reportedly isn’t happy about it. After several team members jumped to Meta, OpenAI’s Chief Scientist, Jukan Choi described the exodus as feeling like “someone broke into our house.”
With multiple researchers leaving in a short window, including from OpenAI’s Zurich office, it’s clear that Meta’s offers are lucrative but also strategically timed and targeted.
What does this mean for the launch of ChatGPT-5? We don't know exactly, but my guess is that the much-anticipated chatbot could be delayed due to the loss of much of OpenAI's top talent.
2. The race to AGI is heating up
Artificial general intelligence (AGI) is the idea of an AI system that can reason, learn and perform any intellectual task a human can, which is Meta's explicit goal.
With the launch of Meta Superintelligence Labs, the company is putting serious money and brainpower behind that ambition.
What’s different now is the talent and focus. Meta is targeting the hard problems and the technical foundation of AAGI:
Long-context reasoning, which allows models to follow and build on complex ideas across lengthy conversations or documents.
Multimodal learning, which blends text, image, audio and even video understanding into a single system.
Alignment research, which ensures AI behaves as intended and remains safe as it grows more powerful.
Inference optimization, making advanced models faster and cheaper to run, critical for widespread use
By recruiting researchers with deep experience in these fields, Meta is signaling that it’s ready to lead the high-stakes AGI race. And it's doing it with top-tier talent and a very public commitment to long-term breakthroughs.
Meta already has a secret weapon
Meta has something most companies don’t: access to billions of users and massive compute infrastructure.
Pairing world-class AI talent with Meta’s scale, plus its reach across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Ray-Bans, could rapidly close the gap.
Outlook
Beyond a shockingly significant hiring spree, Zuckerberg's move is a signal that Meta wants to win the AI race. With top-tier researchers, aggressive investment and an infrastructure built for global rollout, Zuckerberg is making Meta a serious contender in the race for AI dominance.
Whether this results in smarter chatbots, better wearable AI or the first real steps toward AGI, one thing is clear: the balance of power in AI is shifting, almost as fast as AI is evolving.
More from Tom's Guide
- I use AI chatbots every day — these 7 prompts make them way more useful
- These 5 prompt upgrades took my AI videos from basic to cinematic
- I tested creative writing prompts on Claude and ChatGPT— only one delivered
Amanda Caswell is an award-winning journalist, bestselling YA author, and one of today’s leading voices in AI and technology. A celebrated contributor to various news outlets, her sharp insights and relatable storytelling have earned her a loyal readership. Amanda’s work has been recognized with prestigious honors, including outstanding contribution to media.
Known for her ability to bring clarity to even the most complex topics, Amanda seamlessly blends innovation and creativity, inspiring readers to embrace the power of AI and emerging technologies. As a certified prompt engineer, she continues to push the boundaries of how humans and AI can work together.
Beyond her journalism career, Amanda is a bestselling author of science fiction books for young readers, where she channels her passion for storytelling into inspiring the next generation. A long-distance runner and mom of three, Amanda’s writing reflects her authenticity, natural curiosity, and heartfelt connection to everyday life — making her not just a journalist, but a trusted guide in the ever-evolving world of technology.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.