The 3 best IKEA mattress alternatives on sale ahead of Presidents' Day

IKEA mattresses are popular due to their budget-friendly prices and surprisingly high levels of comfort and support, but we don't always see them on sale. From the best-selling Ågotnes to the affordable Hasvåg, IKEA mattresses come in a range of sizes and types, including innerspring and memory foam.

If you're on the fence about buying an IKEA mattress and first want to see what alternatives there are, we have you covered right here. We've chosen three mattresses that are similar in price, build and feel, and each are discounted this weekend ahead of the Presidents' Day mattress sales.

When choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs and budget, also take into account any health issues that may affect your sleep (such as overheating or restlessness). Addressing those key factors will quickly lead you toward the right bed. For now, here are the three best IKEA mattress alternatives on sale this weekend...

Essential T&N Original: from $745 $596 at Tuft and Needle

An all-foam bed's basic, simple design is similar to IKEA's foam models, but uses T & N's signature adaptive foam for good pressure relief and motion isolation. They also offer better extras than IKEA, such as a 100-night sleep trial and free returns. Overall, our Tuft and Needle Original mattress review found this to be one of the best memory foam mattresses on the market in terms of budget. Currently, you can save 20% on this mattress, knocking a queen size down to $796 (from $995) in their early access Presidents' Day sale.

Signature Hybrid mattress: from $665 $498.80 at Brooklyn Bedding

When putting together the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review, we found that the mattress offered good motion isolation and a supportive feel, and were particularly impressed with its sizing and firmness options. Currently, it's been reduced by 25% with the early Presidents' Day code PRESDAY25. While this mattress is a tad more expensive than IKEA's more high-end offerings, it has the same bouncy feel as their innerspring beds and more benefits, including a 120-night sleep trial and free shipping.

The Allswell 10" Hybrid Mattress: from $217 at Walmart

While Walmart isn't known to hold consistent discounts on their mattresses (then again, neither do IKEA), this is a cheap mattress even at full retail. Our Allswell mattress review found it to be perfect for front and back sleepers, and were impressed with the fantastic price (especially since the best hybrid mattresses tend to be quite expensive). While there's no sale currently in place, free shipping is available. Like IKEA, Walmart offer a 10-year limited warranty and 90-day returns.

Are IKEA mattresses good?

IKEA has a wide selection of mattresses ranging from cheap all-foam beds and innerspring mattresses, to hybrids and plush Euro tops. However, their best-selling ones tend to have basic, thin designs and an affordable price.

The retailer's cheapest offering for instance, is just under 4" thick (4" thinner than our recommended minimum mattress thickness), meaning some of its cheapest beds are only suitable for short-term use or foldaway beds.

There's also the extras. Most of IKEA's mattresses come with a 10-year limited warranty and 90-day returns, with no official sleep trial. In contrast, many mattress brands in America offer an average of 100-night sleep trials (with some even going up to a year), lifetime warranties, and free shipping and returns.

That said, IKEA mattresses make great budget beds and can be perfect for guest rooms. As always, we always recommend looking at our tips for buying a mattress online when choosing a bed that's right for you.