Tempur-Pedic launch 4th of July sale — save up to $1,000 on their best cooling mattress

Independence Day is fast approaching, signalling the height of summer celebrations. But if it also means hot and sleepless nights, you might want to take advantage of Tempur-Pedic's early 4th of July mattress sale, which takes a cool $1,000 off a split Cal king and $500 off all other sizes of the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze collection, including the LuxeBreeze . That brings the price of a queen size Tempur-Pedic LuxeBreeze down to $5,099 from $5,599.

Plus, Tempur-Pedic will throw in $300 worth of free accessories, across pillows sheets and protectors. Tempur-Pedic is the premium brand behind some of the best mattresses in the world, offering cushioning comfort, superb pressure relief and outstanding temperature regulation. The LuxeBreeze is packed with cooling layers of Tempur PureCool foam and phase change material to absorb heat and humidity, keeping you comfortably cool in the face of any heat wave.

Granted, this premium mattress is undoubtedly an investment but worth it if overheating is causing problems with your sleep quality. Tempur-Pedic discounts tend to be at their highest around major sales events so, if you’re in the market for a top-rated cooling bed this side of summer, we’d recommend snapping up this 4th of July mattress deal while you can - the next major mattress sale isn't until Labor Day in September.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze LuxeBreeze

Was: from $5,099

Now: from $4,599

Saving: $500 at Tempur-Pedic, plus $300 of accessories Summary: The Tempur-Breeze LuxeBreeze is a revelation for hot sleepers, with layers of cutting edge cooling technology to keep you comfortable throughout the night. The zip-off SmartClimate cover is designed with cooling fibers to keep it cool to the touch, and it’s machine washable as well. Underneath is a layer of Tempur PureCool and phase change material to absorb heat and humidity, followed by a layer of ventilated pressure-relieving foam on a breathable base. Available in soft and firm feels, there’s now also the option of a medium firmness hybrid, which adds in over 1,300 double-stacked innersprings at the bottom for a responsive feel and plenty of airflow, along with a layer of hybrid material to help sleepers change position more easily. Even with a $500 discount, there’s no getting away from the fact that this is a very expensive mattress but if you’re looking for outstanding cooling, alongside superior pressure relief, the LuxeBreeze is hard to beat. Price history: Tempur-Pedic mattress deals tend to be at their highest around major sales events and we don’t anticipate seeing this discount on the LuxeBreeze getting any higher this side of summer. There’s $500 off on all standard sizes but if you’re looking for a Split King or Split CA King, that discount will jump to $1,000. You'll also get $300 worth of free accessories, across pillows, sheets and protectors. Benefits: 90-night trial | 10 year warranty | Free white glove delivery

Are Tempur-Pedic mattresses worth it?

Tempur-Pedic mattresses have a unique feel, with foam that molds to your body giving sleepers a contouring, weightless sensation. With exceptional pressure relief to soothe aches and pains, the brand has many fans, but are the mattresses worth investing in? You’ll pay a premium for the brand name, with even the entry-level Tempur-Cloud starting at $1,699.

If you’re looking for a cooling mattress with specialist cooling technology, the prices will start to jump considerably. The LuxeBreeze highlighted above is the brand’s most expensive cooling mattress. There is also the option of buying the ProBreeze, which currently starts $3,599 (was $4,099).