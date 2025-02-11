What is a Tempur-Pedic pillow and are they worth the money?

Tempur-Pedic is a brand synonymous with premium quality mattresses and pillows, thanks to their signature Tempur-material which delivers exceptional pressure-relieving support. Right now you can save up to 58% on Tempur-Pedic pillows at Tempur-Pedic ahead of Presidents' Day. But with a price point spanning $69 - $239, the question is; are Tempur-Pedic pillows worth the investment?

Like the best pillows for all sleepers, Tempur-Pedic's range of pillows all cater to a different sleep need and preference, including overheating and neck pain. Using NASA-developed foams, Tempur-Pedic pillows are designed to offer contouring comfort while supporting your head, neck and shoulders, aligning them with the rest of your body while you sleep.



Below, we'll explore what makes a Tempur-Pedic pillow unique, plus take a closer look at their distinct features, design and price to help you decide if they're worth the investment. If you are shopping for a new pillow today, the Presidents’ Day bedding sale are in full swing, including big savings from Tempur-Pedic.

What is a Tempur-Pedic pillow?

Adaptive Tempur-material for personalized comfort

Pressure relieving and supportive

Varied firmness levels for different sleeping styles

Just like Tempur-Pedic mattresses, the brand's pillows are crafted from pressure-relieving specialized foam which offers personalized comfort and support.

Depending on the model you choose, the Tempur material varies from traditional block form, like in the Tempur-Cloud, or in shredded form, as in the Tempur-Cloud Adjustable. Or, a combination of the two types of foam, as found in the Tempur-Cloud Hybrid pillow. Irrespective of how it's added in, the unique foam fill is what gives a Tempur-Pedic its pressure relieving quality.

Unlike down pillows, which may lack the support you require, or the firmer latex pillows, Tempur-Pedic has managed to find the sweet spot for each sleeping position, making sure your shoulders, neck and head remain supported throughout the night.



All Tempur-Pedic pillows come in a hypoallergenic knit cover which is both removable and washable making maintenance easy.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

What is a Tempur-Pedic pillow like to sleep on?

Soft yet supportive pillows for all sleep styles

May not deliver the 'sink-in' feeling

Doesn't require regular fluffing to maintain shape

While some memory foam pillows flatten and compress with regular use, that won't be an issue with a Tempur-Pedic pillow. The material is specially designed to conform to your shape, weight and body temperature. Even the softest model out of all (the Tempur Cloud, recommended for stomach sleepers), delivers contouring support without the 'sink-in feeling' you get with conventional foam pillows.

You can pick and choose a Tempur-Pedic pillow based on the level of firmness you prefer. The Tempur-Neck pillow is the firmest out of all as it's crafted to provide sturdy support to those who experience neck pain and is uniquely shaped to follow the natural curve of your neck.

How much does a Tempur-Pedic pillow cost?

A Tempur-Pedic pillow starts $69 for a Tempur-Cloud Adjustable

All TempurPedic pillows comes with a 5-year limited warranty

Bundle savings run all year through with bigger discounts during major sale events

Even though Tempur-Pedic specializes in crafting quality pillows targeting specific sleep concerns, these are available across different price ranges. Typically, price for a Tempur-Pedic starts from $69 for a queen Tempur-Cloud Adjustable pillow which goes up to $239 for a king Tempur-Cloud Dual Cooling Pillow.

Tempur's most popular pillows, the Tempur-Cloud and Tempur-Neck, start from $89 and $129 respectively. You also have an option to upgrade any Tempur pillow by adding the brand's signature cooling technology for an extra $20. All pillows also come with a 5-year limited warranty but don't include a sleep trial.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

You'll always be able to get a discount on a Tempur-Pedic pillow, it's just a matter of when you buy. Bundle savings, which includes a percentage off discount when you buy two pillows or more) run all year-round. However, timing your purchase to coincide with a Tempur-Pedic mattress sales will get you the best discount on a Tempur-Pedic pillow. Tempur-Pedic sales usually run alongside major holidays, like Presidents' Day, Black Friday and Memorial Day. Tempur-Pedic pillow sales range with between a 'buy one get one' offer, as well as a percentage off discount. For example you can now save up to 58% on Tempur-Pedic pillows at Tempur-Pedic as part of this year's Presidents' Day sale.

Should you buy a Tempur-Pedic pillow?

Buy a Tempur-Pedic pillow if...

✅ You need a pressure relieving pillow: The brand's signature Tempur material stands out from other foams with its excellent pressure relieving and contouring properties providing the right comfort and support.

✅ You don't like fluffing your pillow: Tempur-Pedic pillows rarely need to be fluffed up unlike regular bed pillows which require regular adjustment to maintain shape and support,

✅ You have neck pain: Tempur-Pedic pillows are favored by customers who experience neck pain. The Tempur-Neck model specifically follows the natural curve of your neck to alleviate pressure in this area.

Don't buy the Tempur-Pedic pillow if...

❌ You need a firmer pillow: If you're someone who prefers a firmer pillow to sleep on, then the Tempur-Pedic won't be for you. Instead, opt for a Saatva Latex where you can customize the loft level too.

❌ You prefer to try out a pillow first: While Tempur-Pedic offers a limited time 5-year warranty on their pillows, they unfortunately do not come with a sleep trial. Out of all the top pillow brands, Coop Home Goods offers the longest sleep trial, at 100-nights.

❌ You need a more affordable option: While Tempur-Pedic pillows do not necessarily come under the luxury bracket, these are expensive compared to down-alternative (hypo-allergenic and comfy) options in the market.

Top 3 Tempur-Pedic pillows to shop today

