Save up to $1,019 on a Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress in Prime Day beating deal
The Tempur-Pedic closeout sale is home to one of the strongest mattress sales this Prime Day
The Tempur-Adapt mattress is cushioned yet supportive, achieving the perfect comfort balance for back sleepers. Granted, it's also an investment piece but in the Tempur-Pedic sale you can save over $1,000 on the Tempur-Adapt mattress.
And thanks to the unique Tempur-Pedic feel, courtesy of NASA-developed foams, we think it's worth the splurge — the Tempur-Adapt sits among the best mattresses we've tested.
You'll need to head to the Tempur-Pedic closeout store for this luxury mattress discount. While the best Prime Day mattress deals include some massive savings on a variety of beds, it's not the only place to find a sale today.
But if you want Tempur-Pedic comfort for less, the Tempur-Cloud pillow is currently one of our top Prime Day bedding deals choices...
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress: twin long was $1,699 now $1,189.30 at Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-Pedic claims the Tempur-Adapt mattress offers 'legendary' pressure relief and while that's a bold claim, our experienced testing team found it fitting. This cushioning is paired with a supportive base to keep the spine lifted; the lead tester in our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review often experiences back pain during the night but that wasn't an issue on this mattress. We think it's one of the best memory foam mattresses you can buy online, particularly for back sleepers and those with joint pain. 30% off is an unusually big saving on this premium mattress, reducing a queen to $1,539.30 (was $2,199) — if you're after a luxury bed, you won't find a better deal in the Prime Day sleep deals. The Tempur-Adapt's biggest fault is a tendency to trap heat so if you sleep warm, consider upgrading to the Tempur-Breeze collection.
What is a closeout sale? (And does it matter?)
Tempur-Pedic frequently updates its mattress line-up and when a model is no longer manufactured, it's often placed in a closeout sale to clear old stock.
The biggest advantage of a closeout sale is the price drop. There's up to $1,019 off the Tempur-Adapt closeout model, which is a significantly bigger saving than the standard Tempur-Pedic mattress sale.
If you want the Tempur-Pedic feel but don't have the Tempur-Pedic budget, this is a fantastic deal.
But closeout sales do have some disadvantages, primarily, the extras... or lack thereof.
Tempur-Pedic offers a 90-night trial with standard mattresses but if you opt for the closeout model, all sales are final (although a 10-year warranty is included, in case of fault.)
Want something cheaper? Try this...
Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $549 now $467 at Nectar
Like the Tempur-Adapt, the Nectar Premier is a stand-out performer when it comes to pressure relief, with a cozy, cushioned feel we think places it among the best mattresses for side sleepers. It doesn't quite compare to the Tempur-Adapt when it comes to support but our Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress review team agreed this is a good choice for anyone with achy joints. In a surprise Nectar mattress sale you can save an extra 15% on the Nectar Premier, reducing a queen to just $807 (usually sold at $949.) And in one area it blows the Tempur-Pedic out of the water: extras. Nectar offers a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty.
