Save up to $1,019 on a Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress in Prime Day beating deal

The Tempur-Adapt mattress is cushioned yet supportive, achieving the perfect comfort balance for back sleepers. Granted, it's also an investment piece but in the Tempur-Pedic sale you can save over $1,000 on the Tempur-Adapt mattress.

And thanks to the unique Tempur-Pedic feel, courtesy of NASA-developed foams, we think it's worth the splurge — the Tempur-Adapt sits among the best mattresses we've tested.

You'll need to head to the Tempur-Pedic closeout store for this luxury mattress discount. While the best Prime Day mattress deals include some massive savings on a variety of beds, it's not the only place to find a sale today.

What is a closeout sale? (And does it matter?)

Tempur-Pedic frequently updates its mattress line-up and when a model is no longer manufactured, it's often placed in a closeout sale to clear old stock.

The biggest advantage of a closeout sale is the price drop. There's up to $1,019 off the Tempur-Adapt closeout model, which is a significantly bigger saving than the standard Tempur-Pedic mattress sale.

If you want the Tempur-Pedic feel but don't have the Tempur-Pedic budget, this is a fantastic deal.

But closeout sales do have some disadvantages, primarily, the extras... or lack thereof.

Tempur-Pedic offers a 90-night trial with standard mattresses but if you opt for the closeout model, all sales are final (although a 10-year warranty is included, in case of fault.)

