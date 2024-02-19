Save up to $1,100 on the Beautyrest Black in today’s Presidents’ Day mattress sales
Luxury mattress Beautyrest Black is up to $1,100 today — here’s why I’d buy it
Today is Presidents’ Day, which is one of the best ever times to buy a new mattress, with many of the best mattress brands slashing the prices on their best-selling models. While that means you could get a quality mattress at an ultra low price (hello 50% off at DreamCloud), it also means saving while you splurge on an ultra luxurious mattress.
In what is shaping up to be one of the standout from the Presidents’ Day mattress sales, the Beautyrest Black is up to $1,100 cheaper when you buy it alongside an adjustable bed. If you buy the mattress as a standalone purchase, you can still save up to $700. While it’s still undeniably a huge investment, this saving brings the price of a standard queen size mattress down to $2,099 (was $2,399).
As a luxury innerspring, the Beautyrest Black offers the latest in customizable support, offering a wide range of different firmness and comfort options, making it a suitable choice for almost any kind of sleeper. Let’s take a look at today’s deal…
Beautyrest Black
Was: From $2,049
Now: From $1,749 at Beautyrest
Saving: Up to $1,100
Summary: Like the Saatva Classic, which we deem to be the best mattress in the world (you can read why in our Saatva Classic mattress review), the Beautyrest Black offers customizable firmness options (four, compared to Saatva’s three). There is also an option to upgrade each firmness level to a Pillow Top, which provides a cloud-like sleep surface that elevates you slightly from the mattress. There’s also a further four ‘classes’ to choose from, ranging from the standard B-Class, through to the ultra luxurious K-Class, with each class offering an upgrade on the previous class. We love that it’s fully customizable — although the broad scope of customization can be a little confusion (and expensive). However, each class has cutting edge cooling technology, contouring pressure relief, zoned lumbar support and an anti-microbial cover. Free White Glove Delivery is a nice perk, but the 100 night sleep trial is a meagre for a mattress within this price category.
Price history: Today’s Presidents’ Day mattress sale means you can buy a queen size B-Class (the standard range) for $1,899 from $2,199. Although the higher discounts are reserved for the larger mattresses sizes on the mattress’ top of the line K-Class range, this is still an excellent price from a brand that rarely discounts prices outside of major sale season.
Benefits: Free White Glove Delivery | 10 year warranty | 100 nights sleep trial
Beautyrest Harmony Lux vs Beautyrest Black: Which luxury innerspring should you buy in the Presidents’ Day mattress sales?
Both the Beautyrest Harmony Lux and Beautyrest Black offer customizable support, deep pressure relief and outstanding quality. Both models are luxury innerspring mattresses, and both offer customizable support and specialist cooling technology, these mattresses appear to be very similar at first glance. But which is best for your sleep — and budget?
The Beautyrest Harmony Lux starts at $1,299 (was $1,599) for a Twin on sale, while The Beautyrest Black has a starting price of $1,749 (was $2,049) for a Twin XL. Both come with Free White Glove Delivery and a 100 night sleep trial, but the Harmony Lux offers 40% more coils than other Harmony models, resulting in outstanding motion isolation and support.
However, back pain sufferers should consider upgrading to the K-Class model, which comes with Beautyrest's advanced nano coil system which provides individualized back support. What's more, a self-responsive Latex layer relieves pressure points while the cooling memory foam layer provides additional pressure relief.
Nicola Appleton is Sleep Features Editor at Tom's Guide, specialising in quality news content surrounding sleep and wellbeing.
