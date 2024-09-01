Saatva's best twin Labor Day mattress deals — luxury beds from just $895

Twin mattresses can be a great option for those who are looking for a bed on a smaller scale. But just because you're going smaller, it doesn't mean you have to compromise on quality — which is where Saatva comes in. The Saatva Labor day sale is live, taking $400 off any mattress over $1,000 at Saatva, which drops the price of a twin mattress significantly.



We've rounded up 3 of Saatva's best Labor Day twin mattress deals, with prices starting from an incredible $995 for the Saatva Classic. The Saatva Classic is the luxury hybrid which tops our best mattress guide. The strongest Saatva discounts rarely extend to the smallest bed sizes, so it's well-worth taking advantage of this Saatva Labor Day mattress sale.

Right now is an excellent time to invest in a new bed, with the Labor Day mattress sales serving huge discounts on some of our favorite beds. Which twin size Saatva should you buy? Let's take a closer look.



Today's top deals on popular mattresses:

3 Saatva twin Labor Day mattress deals — starting from $895

1. Saatva Classic mattress: Was from $1,395 , now from $995 at Saatva

Best for: All sleepers After a year long test for the Saatva Classic mattress review , this mattress has been rated our best of 2024, and for good reason. This luxury bed comes in three different firmness options, Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm, to suit all kinds of sleeping positions. The responsive dual coil design and Lumbar Zone support relieves pressure from joints, helping sleepers who experience back and muscle pain. The Labor Day sale takes $400 off a twin mattress, bringing it down to $995 (was $1,395). With this you’ll get a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery which means they can set up the bed and remove your old mattress. It’s a great deal on Saatva’s best mattress .

2. Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress: Was from $1,295 , now from $895 at Saatva

Best for: Side sleepers and hot sleepers This medium-firm mattress is perfect for side sleepers, thanks to its AirCradle memory foam, designed for pressure relief, and its Lumbar Zone Quilting that helps keep your spine aligned. However, our mattress testers for the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid review found that it was suitable for all kinds of sleepers, and especially those that sleep hot. The LuxeCool system ensures there is maximum airflow, while drawing heat away from your body, helping you sleep cool. With the savings live now, a twin size is down to $895 (was $1,295). And, like all Saatva mattresses, you’ll get free white glove delivery, a 365-night trial to ensure it’s the best choice for you, and a lifetime warranty.

3. Saatva Hybrid Latex mattress: Was from $1,595 , now from $1,195

Best for: Back sleepers and combination sleepers The Saatva Hybrid Latex focuses on support and comfort for all types of sleepers. This mattress offers a combination of individual pocketed coils and an ergonomic 5-zone organic natural latex foam layer designed to relieve pressure and support the back and joints. It comes in a medium-firm feel that’s perfect for back sleepers, but our testers found it may be too firm for many side sleepers. Right now there's $400 off a twin size mattress, bringing it down to $1,195 (was $1,595). You'll also get free white glove delivery, a 365-night trial, and a lifetime warranty.

How much should a good twin mattress cost?

The cost of a good twin mattress can range anywhere from $400 to over $2000, so you’ll be able to find a mattress suited to your budget. The more specialised material used, the brand, and the type of mattress it is (hybrid, memory foam, spring) can all affect the price.

Many of the luxury, specialised mattresses, like the Saatva models, cost around the $1,500 mark for a twin size. But they can fall below and above this, depending on the kind of mattress you’re shopping for.