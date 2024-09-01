Quick! There's 50% off Beatyrest’s best luxury hotel mattress in epic Labor Day sale

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of sinking into a 5-star hotel mattress — and the Hyatt hotel is no exception. Hyatt use the Beautyrest Black Hyatt Luxury Firm mattress in their US hotels. Right now there's 50% off Beautyrest's luxury hotel bed in an epic Labor Day sale, which means it's never been cheaper recreate that comfort of a 5-star hotel stay.

If you are shopping for a luxury hybrid mattress this Labor Day, our best mattress guide contains top-rated options for all sleepers and budgets. The Beautyrest Black Hyatt Luxury Firm mattress boasts pocketed coil technology with layers of cooling foam to make a supportive but soft-touch mattress, designed to give that indulgent feel.



The Labor Day mattress sales are an excellent time to buy a new bed, with brands offering big discounts on their mattresses. Even with that in mind, this 50% off Beautyrest deal is an incredible price, bringing the price of a queen down to $1,989 (was $3,978), plus you’ll get free white glove delivery. Let's take a closer look.

Today's top deals on popular mattresses:

Beautyrest Black Hyatt Luxury Firm mattress

Was from: $3,098

Now from: $1,549

Saving: Up to $2,279 at Beautyrest Summary: A luxury hotel mattress focuses on delivering the utmost comfort, and the Beautyrest Black Hyatt Luxury Firm mattress has many features designed to do just that. Cooling foams for temperature regulation combined with Beautyrest's Pocketed Coil technology deliver the gold standard of comfort and support. This is a bed that contors to the body and absorbing motion, helping to deliver a peaceful night's sleep. However, unlike other Beautyrest beds, this Beautyrest Black model isn’t customizable. However, the nature of a luxury hotel mattress is that its been designed to suit most sleep types - it's firm and supportive but also indulgently plush. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10 year warranty | Free white glove delivery Price history: Beautyrest sales tend to knock around $300 off certain mattresses, with savings rising to $1,200 when buying alongside a bed base. However, the Beautyrest Black Hyatt Luxury Firm mattress is sold via a Beautyrest's guest purchase website, so sales vary. Even still, this 50% off sale in huge and certainly worth taking advantage of.

How long will a Beautyrest mattress last?

A luxury mattress like any from Beautyrest's impressive sleep suite is an investment, and it's natural to want to know how long your new mattress will last. Like any bed, if you take care of your Beautyrest mattress, use a protector, and clean it often, you can expect it to last around 10 years. Beautyrest also offers a 10-year warranty, meaning that you’ll be covered for any repairs or damages that happen during the 10-year span.