Yeti just dropped its new travel bottle — and it fixes my biggest problem

Whether you’re traveling to work, going on outdoor adventures or simply want to stay hydrated this summer, having one of the best travel bottles is an essential.

And while I’ve bought my fair share of bottles over the years, there is one common thing that annoys me the most — a leaking lid. Not only have these ruined my tote bags (and entire contents), but has also managed to ruin my day.

That's why I was excited to learn that Yeti has brought out a new, commuter-friendly, travel mug that could finally fix my biggest problems with travel bottles.

The new and improved Rambler 12-Ounce travel bottle comes with a 100% leakproof, ‘commuter cap’ to keep your beverages intact and at the ideal temperature at all times.

More importantly, there'll be no annoying spillages, which will save clean-up time in the long run!

Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Travel Bottle: $28 at YETI US There’s much to love about this upgraded Yeti Rambler travel bottle. Firstly, it comes with a 100% leakproof cap, and is easy to use with just a quick, 360-degree twist for a complete seal. The bottle is available in 12 and 16 ounces (priced at $28 and $32), is also compatible with any cup holder, and dishwasher safe to save you the hassle.

Like all Rambler bottles, this is insulated to keep your hot drinks warm and cold beverages cool all day long, and also comes in an attractive nine colors so you can sip in style.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about the commuter cap is that you can use it on any Yeti Rambler bottle in the lineup. In fact, all the Rambler caps are interchangeable, including the Cup Cal, Straw Cap and Chug Cap.

So if you’re constantly on the move, or need a reliable travel bottle to simply throw into your bag without worry, this commuter-friendly Rambler travel bottle is the one.

