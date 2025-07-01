Massive Asics sneaker sale is live from $49 — 11 deals I'd shop now that fight Prime Day

Prime Day is approaching fast, but not all the best deals of the season come from Amazon. Asics makes some of the best running shoes around and right now, some of our favorite models are on sale with epic discounts.

Right now you can get the popular Gel-Venture 10 trail running shoes on sale for $69 at Asics. Their Amplifoam cushioning and Gel technology makes them supportive and comfortable, whether you’re running on city roads or trails. They’re a steal with this $20 discount.

Make sure to check out all the best deals in Asics’ sale. For more savings, see our early Prime Day deals live coverage, and check out the Amazon device deals I’d shop from $8.

Asics Gel-Quantum Lyte II (Women's)
Asics Gel-Quantum Lyte II (Women's): was $85 now $49 at ASICS America

These casual sneakers have Asics' tech on board to make them more comfortable and supportive. Their mesh upper makes them lightweight and breathable, and they have Gel technology to reduce impact on your feet. Their sporty design makes them look cool to boot.

Asics Jolt 5 (Men's)
Asics Jolt 5 (Men's): was $65 now $54 at ASICS America

These budget-friendly running shoes just got even cheaper thanks to this Asics sale. The Asics Jolt 5 feature a breathable mesh upper and soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning underfoot.

Asics Gel-Contend 9 (Men's)
Asics Gel-Contend 9 (Men's): was $75 now $69 at ASICS America

These sleek, breathable sneakers are a great option for a wide range of workouts, including running, jogging and walking. They're lightweight and grippy while gel cushioning ensures a comfy ride.

Asics Gel Sonoma-8 (Women's)
Asics Gel Sonoma-8 (Women's): was $90 now $69 at ASICS America

The Asics Gel-Sonoma 8 is a solid, no-frills trail running shoe built for comfort and grip on uneven terrain. It’s a good option if you want reliable cushioning and support without spending a fortune.

Asics Gel-Excite Trail 2 (Men’s)
Asics Gel-Excite Trail 2 (Men’s): was $85 now $69 at ASICS America

These shoes are a heavenly mashup of Asics’ Trail Scout and Gel-Excite shoes, providing a durable upper and plenty of traction for tackling off-road trails alongside plush midsole comfort, thanks to Amplifoam Plus tech in the midsole.

Asics Gel-Venture 10 (Women's)
Asics Gel-Venture 10 (Women's): was $80 now $69 at ASICS America

These shoes are excellent for trail runs, with a traction pattern designed to support you on outdoor terrain. They also feature Rearfoot GEL to absorb impact and super-soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning.

Asics Gel-Excite Trail 2 (Women's)
Asics Gel-Excite Trail 2 (Women's): was $85 now $69 at ASICS America

The ASICS Gel-Excite Trail 2 is a solid choice for light trail runs and weekend hikes. It's a shoe that offers comfortable cushioning and a reliable grip without weighing you down.

Asics Gel Sonoma 8 (Men's)
Asics Gel Sonoma 8 (Men's): was $90 now $69 at ASICS America

These shoes were made for the great outdoors! The durable sneakers will provide good grip on off-road surfaces and its trail-specific outsole is functional for providing advanced traction.

Asics GT-1000 13 (Women's)
Asics GT-1000 13 (Women's): was $110 now $89 at ASICS America

Investing in a high-quality pair of running shoes is a must when you're getting into the sport. The Asics GT-1000 13 shoe features a breathable mesh upper, underfoot cushioning, and Asics’ Gel technology to help absorb impact.

Asics Trabuco Terra 2 (Women’s)
Asics Trabuco Terra 2 (Women’s): was $110 now $89 at ASICS America

These trail running shoes are equipped with a solid rubber outsole and an advanced tread pattern for traversing uphill and downhill with ease. They’re also quite comfy, thanks to a stretchy mesh upper that moves with your foot and FF Blast cushioning in the midsole.

Asics Dynablast 5 (Men’s)
Asics Dynablast 5 (Men’s): was $120 now $99 at ASICS America

For those looking for a bouncy response from their running shoe, the Dynablast 5 may be right up your alley. With FF Blast Plus cushioning in the midsole and an Ahar Lo outsole rubber, the shoes are very responsive with every step and provide cloudlike comfort from start to finish.

