Nolah's new Almost Perfect range reduces its best mattress to $750 — but what's the catch?

Nolah’s new Almost Perfect offers huge savings on their mattresses, but there's a catch: they have minor, cosmetic imperfections. You can now get up to 50% off mattresses in the Almost Perfect Range at Nolah , reducing a queen size Nolah Evolution mattress to just $1,250 (was $2,499).

The Nolah Evolution is one of the best mattresses of 2024 for all sleepers, and this is a significantly better deal than the brand's extended Labor Day sales that offer 35% off their standard range, which takes a queen-size standard Evolution mattress to $1,624 (was $2,499). But is saving $374 dollars worth having a mattress that isn’t perfect? We think so.

You’ll still be able to enjoy a premier hybrid mattress with Zoned AirFoam and Tri-Zone Coils designed for targeted support and pressure relief, and with a protective sheet you won’t even notice the cosmetic damage. However, there's no warranty and all sales are final - meaning you won't be able to return the mattress if you're not happy with it. If this seem like a big risk to you, you can still shop around for a bargain bed in the extended Labor Day mattress sales .

Nolah Evolution mattress from the Almost Perfect range

Was from: $1,499

Now from: $750

Saving: up to $749 at Nolah Mattress summary: The Nolah Evolution mattress combines HDMax Tri-Zone coils and Zoned AirFoam HD to create a responsive and supportive feel, hence why it earns a spot in our 2024 best hybrid mattress guide. Our panel of mattress testers for the Nolah Evolution mattress review found that this design meant it was incredibly supportive for back and stomach sleepers, offering impressive lumbar support. This mattress has 7 layers of foam and coils, so the mattress responds to your movement and ensures your spine is properly aligned in any position. The mattress comes in three firmness levels: plush, luxury firm and firm, making it a suitable option for all kinds of sleepers, no matter their preferred sleeping position . Alongside this, you can expect a cool-to-touch feel thanks to the ArcticTex, breathable cover, but our mattress testers would still be hesitant to recommend it to hot sleepers as they found they woke up sweating more than once. If you opt for purchasing the Nolah Evolution mattress in the Almost Perfect range, a queen size is currently $1,250 (was $2,499), and you’ll get two free Nolah Fluffy Pillows. It’s important to note that when purchasing from the Almost Perfect range, you won’t get a warranty or sleep trial and Nolah will not accept returns or exchanges, but you will get free shipping. Benefits: Free shipping Price history: Nolah mattress sales run throughout the year, with their biggest deals and discounts falling on major holidays. For their standard range, we’re seeing 35% off sitewide including two free pillows with every purchase. The Almost Perfect range is new, launching this August, so we’re still to find out the average discount that we can expect. However, 50% off is a great discount and it’s for a limited time, so it’s well worth taking advantage of.

What are the risks with an Almost Perfect mattress?

Buying a mattress with known imperfections might ring alarm bells for some, and understandably so. With a sheet or mattress encasement, the cosmetic damage will not be noticeable. So, for those who want a low price on a good mattress, purchasing from the Almost Perfect range can be a great option.

However, you won’t get the usual benefits you can expect from purchasing from the standard Nolah range. All sales will be final, meaning you will not be able to exchange or return your mattress, and you won’t get a warranty or a sleep trial.