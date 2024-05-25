I’ve found the best Stearns & Foster Lux Hybrid mattress sale — $900 of savings for Memorial Day

Stearns & Foster is the brand behind the famous Ritz-Calton Bed, and if you want to experience a touch of hotel luxury in your home you can now save $600 on a Stearns & Foster Lux Hybrid at Stearns & Foster , plus get a free gift of your choice: either a $300 Visa Gift Card or a free bundle of luxury pillows and sheets.

Add the discount and the free gift together and you’re looking at $900 of savings. A queen size Lux Hybrid is now discounted to $2,699 (was $3,299) in the Memorial Day mattress sales, with free mattress installation and old mattress and base removal.

Stearns & Foster's main rival is Saatva, the brand behind this year's very best mattress for all sleepers, but the Stearns & Foster Memorial Day savings of up to $900 are over double what we're seeing at Saatva. Let's take a closer look at this new deal on the Lux Hybrid mattress...

Stearns & Foster The Lux Hybrid Mattres Was: From $3,299

Now: From $2,699

Saving: $600 off + $300 free gift at Stearns & Foster



Summary: The Lux Hybrid is designed with Stearns & Foster’s IntelliFlex Hybrid system, an exclusive technology that uses hundreds of innersprings individually topped by high-quality memory foam to contour your curves and provide full-body support. This system also creates hundreds of open channels for airflow, drawing excess heat away from your body as you sleep so you stay cool during the night. Near the surface of the mattress are a couple of body-conforming NASA-developed Tempur foam comfort layers – so you're getting a taste of Tempur-Pedic mattresses here too. And providing an instant hit of luxury at the top of the Lux Hybrid is a hand-layered, sustainably sourced cover with sweat-wicking properties. Price history: This $600 saving plus the $300 worth of free gifts is the biggest we've seen on the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate mattress. Previous deals have included up to $400 off with a free $300 VISA gift card, so this new saving is excellent. As this is marketed as Stearns & Foster's official Memorial Day sale we expect it to be live through Memorial Day itself. Benefits: Free delivery | 90-night trial | 10-year warranty

