I test the world’s best hybrid mattresses — my top pick is $400 off in Memorial Day sales

The Saatva Classic mattress is one of the most sought-after hybrid beds in America and the one I recommend to all sleepers shopping for a comfy, breathable foam and innerspring mattress to relieve joint pain. This weekend you can save $400 on the Saatva Classic and get free old bed removal at Saatva, with a queen size discounted to $1,695 (was $2,095) – that’s the best price I’ve seen since President’s Day.

The Saatva Classic luxury innerspring hybrid is the best mattress of 2024 for all sleepers, available in three firmness levels and two heights. I test mattresses for a living and I think the Classic is the ideal choice for anyone wanting a hotel-style mattress without paying the earth. In fact, you’d pay far more for a bed of this quality in store versus what Saatva is selling it for online.

Here’s why I’d recommend buying the Saatva Classic in this year’s Memorial Day mattress sales, and how the new discount compares to what I’ve seen this top-ranking hybrid sell for in previous major holiday sales…

The Saatva Classic by Saatva

Was from: $1,395

Now from: $995

Saving: $400 on every size at Saatva



Summary: The Saatva Classic is handcrafted in America from premium foams and recycled stainless steel coils. I rate it as the best hybrid mattress for every type of sleeper as it comes in three firmness levels (Plush, Luxury Firm, Firm) and two heights, making it easy to pick the right feel for your sleeping position and body weight. My team tested the Luxury Firm Saatva Classic, rating it highly for pressure relief and lower back support (courtesy of a feature Saatva calls the ‘lumbar crown’). It scored a near-perfect 4.5 out of 5 stars overall and is unmatched in terms of quality versus value for money, especially when you consider it comes with a lifetime warranty and free mattress installation and old mattress removal. Our Saatva Classic mattress review contains everything you need to know about this luxury innerspring hybrid, with testing data captured over an entire year. Price history: I track the Saatva mattress sale each month to see what deals the brand is offering on its various beds, and this new $400 discount for Memorial Day matches the best prices I saw on the Saatva Classic for President’ Day and Black Friday. However, the cheapest price I’ve seen in the past year came during Labor Day when the Classic dropped to $1,595. Saatva has been increasing its MSRPs the last six months so I’m not confident we’ll see that low Labor Day price again. I’d therefore recommend buying the Saatva Classic now with this chunky $400 discount, as once Memorial Day is over I predict Saatva will increases it prices and shrink the discount on the Classic to around $200-$300 off, which is what I see in a normal month from the brand. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery

Classic vs RX: Which Saatva is best for back pain?

(Image credit: Saatva)

For a long time my team and I recommended the Saatva Classic for people with back pain, but last year we tested the new Saatva RX and that has now become our top recommendation as the best mattress for back pain overall.

The Classic is still an excellent choice for sleepers with general aches and pains, but the RX is a dedicated back pain mattress and that specialist support really showed during our in-house testing.

Our lead tester for the Saatva RX has ongoing lower back pain and mild scoliosis, and she felt an instant reduction in her pain after just one night sleeping on the RX. The big difference between the Saatva Classic vs the Saatva RX mattress is this: the Classic comes in three firmness levels and two heights so it can be more closely tailored to your body and sleep position.

The RX comes in one height and one firmness level. That said, the RX is built from the ground up to tackle lower and upper back pain and joint conditions such as arthritis, so if your sleep is being disrupted by those health issues, I’d recommend the RX over the Classic for you. Our Saatva RX mattress review contains everything you need to know about this specialist bed.

The Saatva RX is also $400 off in every size for Memorial Day, but if you don’t need to buy it urgently I’d recommend waiting until after this sale has passed because the discount – while excellent for the Classic and cheaper Saatva bed such as the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid – isn’t actually the best saving on the RX. The best I’ve seen recently is up to $618 off the RX, and I predict we’ll see bigger savings again once this Memorial Day Saatva discount has ended.