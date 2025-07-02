I test bedding for a living — the adjustable cooling pillow I’d buy is now 20% off in the 4th of July sale

Struggling to sleep during summer? A naturally cooling pillow is a great option for cooler sleep. My top recommendation is the newly launched Coop Adjustable Latex Pillow — now 20% off in the 4th of July sale at Coop Sleep Goods. Simply because it suits all sleeping positions and body types.

Coop Sleep Goods is a brand featured in our best pillows guide, thanks to the exceptional adjustable models they have created. Released in February, the new Latex variant boasts natural breathability and soft plushness, perfect for hot sleepers who like a plush but supportive feel to their pillow.

Due to its premium latex construction, the Coop Latex Pillow is one of the brand's pricier models. However, the current 20% off discount is the best Coop bedding deal you'll ever get. For mattresses and other sleep products, we're also tracking the 4th of July mattress sales live as they drop, so follow along. But first, let’s take a closer look at the pillow specs…

Coop Adjustable Latex Pillow: queen was $145 now $116 at Coop Sleep Goods

Launched in February, this Coop pillow features a dreamy combination of responsive Talalay latex and cushioning microfiber fill. You also have the option to customize it according to your sleeping preferences by simply adding or removing the fully-adjustable shredded latex and fiber fill. Our Coop Adjustable Latex Pillow reviewer was impressed by how it maintained a comfortable temperature throughout the testing period, making a great cooling pillow option for the hot summer months. Plus it comes encased in a soft cover made from cotton, spandex and recycled bottles. Yes, it's more expensive than the Coop Original Adjustable I recently reviewed, but that's to be expected by a premium pillow fill like latex. At 20% off in the Coop 4th of July sale, a queen pillow from drops to $116 from $145. Plus you get Coop's industry-best sleep benefits: 100-night trial, 5-year warranty and free shipping.

Naturally breathable, perfect for summer

While Coop's other models are made memory foam, a material that's prone to retaining heat, the Latex Adjustable consists of natural Talalay latex, which naturally wicks away heat and moisture. This makes it an ideal choice for the summer heat.

However, if you're a very hot sleeper and prone to nightsweats, the natural breathability of latex might not suffice. In case, I'd recommend you to opt for the specialist cooling pillow below instead...