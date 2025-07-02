Lululemon’s Summer Scores event is live — here are my favorite finds starting at just $9
Score stylish athletic apparel in celebration of summer
Summer is in full swing — and if you've been itching to indulge in a little shopping spree, we have good news. Lululemon is hosting a Summer Scores Event in celebration of the season. We've already spotted some warm-weather fitness apparel finds that are way too good not to share.
From athletic accessories and sneakers to leggings and t-shirts, your wardrobe is in for a major summer update. Right now, we're seeing tons of great Lululemon styles (for both men and women) starting at just $9.
To make things simple, I've rounded up all my favorite Lululemon finds from the Summer Scores Event. Keep scrolling to check them out! To shop epic savings, check out our live coverage of the best early Prime Day deals.
Lululemon Women's Apparel
Providing light support for A-C cups, this Lululemon Racer Bra is suited for casual wear or light exercise. It's made of super-soft and stretchy Nulu fabric, and you can even flip it back to front to change the look of the straps.
These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.
This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.
You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $69. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.
This cute cropped tee was made for training and running. The lightweight shirt is made of mesh construction for breathability and its seams are flat to reduce chafing — so all you have to focus on is your workout.
A super simple and stylish skirt from Lululemon. Suited for casual wear, it's incredibly soft and falls just below the knee. It also has a back seam to give you room to move.
An oversized cropped sweatshirt is one of those versatile pieces that can function as a casual top on a low-key night out, as a temporary cover between the gym and your home, or as a loungewear piece for relaxing on the couch. This Lululemon favorite is equipped with Softstreme fabric that’s incredibly smooth and comfortably stretchy.
Perfect for running or training, this Lululemon long sleeved shirt is now available from $64. It's sewn with minimal seams to reduce the possibility of chafing and the Swiftly Tech fabric reduces the growth of odor causing bacteria.
Nab this Lululemon tennis skirt and you'll look fabulous on or off the court. This skirt wicks sweat, dries fast and is made of breathable fabric. Plus, it has pockets to store your stuff and doesn't ride up thanks to its grippy silicone hem.
These Softstreme pants look smart, but are super comfortable to wear. These make them a great choice whether you want to dress up or wear casual outfits. And like the name suggests, they're super soft on your skin.
These lightweight run tights prioritize comfort by eliminating inner-thigh seams, reducing friction for seamless strides. With three waistband pockets and two thigh pockets, your essentials are kept within easy reach.
This half-zip scuba hoodie exudes comfortability. It's made with a plush, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable and insanely soft against the skin. Then, the oversized fit is perfect for throwing over a sports bra on your way to the gym or for reaching maximum coziness at home.
The perfect running jacket, the lightweight jacket features quick-drying coverage and a cinchable waistband for a versatile look that performs in motion. It's also UV protective and quick drying.
Designed for yoga and casual wear, the buttery-soft Align dress is practically weightless and offers light support. Pair yours with a lightweight sweater, head to tennis, or hit up your next yoga class in style.
Lululemon Men's Apparel
This is the ultimate training tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As an added bonus, this shirt's fabric feature no stink zinc so you won't smell after your workout.
If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.
These probably won’t be your go-to pants for intense workouts or long runs, but for going to a movie or attending family game night, they’re perfect. They’re made with a jersey fabric that’s soft on the inside, yet lightweight and breathable — the best of both worlds.
Specifically designed for intense training, this sweat-wicking short sleeve will allow you to work out comfortably thanks to its relaxed top that won't stick to sweaty skin. It's also quick-drying so no need to worry about sweat stains post-workout.
Athleisure apparel isn’t just for cozy, low-intensity workouts. Soft clothes like this jersey half-zip are an essential addition to your wardrobe for lazing around on off days. This half-zip’s jersey fabric is stretchy and breathable on the outside, and it’s equipped with a soft brushed interior for boosted comfort.
Lululemon Accessories
If you need something to keep your hair under control while you're working out, this Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband is a very stylish way to do so. It also wicks sweat and dries fast.
Keep all your essential close by and secure with the help of this belt bag that includes several interior pockets and an outside zipper. Perfect for simply heading out of the house or your next big adventure, you can wear the bag around your waist or as a stylish crossbody bag.
With an easy-to-open and leak-proof lid, the Back to Life Sports Bottle ensures hassle-free hydration on the go. Its double-wall construction prevents condensation, while vacuum insulation keeps beverages ice-cold for longer. Plus, the powder-coated finish provides a reliable grip, even during intense workouts.
This cute wristlet keeps all your small items in place while you're on the move. It comes with two zippered pouches and will have you ready to go in the flick of a wrist.
Keep your essentials organized and within easy reach in this roomy belt bag. The 3L waterproof City Essentials belt bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. It can be worn around your waist or strapped across your shoulder.
Some of the comfiest flip-flops you'll find, the Restfeels have a soft fabric strap and a cushioned midsole to keep your feet supported. They're currently available in a cheerful Red Glow colorway.
