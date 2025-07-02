There's no way! You can get Sony's flagship OLED TV for $500 off on Amazon

Prime Day is just a few days away, but that doesn't mean the sales aren't already ongoing. There's loads of early Prime Day deals to sink your teeth into, which even includes 2025 OLED TVs.

Right now you can get the 55-inch Sony Bravia 8 II OLED TV for $2,498 at Amazon. That's $500 off one of the coolest TVs of year and a surprising hit in the OLED landscape. But this deal won't last for long!

Sony 55" Bravia 8 II OLED TV: was $2,999 now $2,498 at Amazon Launched in 2025, the Sony Bravia 8 II takes up after the Sony A95L OLED TV, one of the most beloved OLED TVs from three years passed. The Bravia 8 II takes up several upgrades, like increased contrasts and improved motion handling. It's also set to have some of the widest color coverage in OLEDs of the year, which is a stellar get for an already incredible display.

65" for $2,998

Sony's Bravia 8 II OLED TV is here to steal the limelight as the new king of OLEDs. its predecessor, the Sony Bravia XR A95L, has long lived among the best OLED TVs, so it would come as no surprise that this new entry will be a sweet new entry.

Sony's kitted this new model with some incredible improvements. Color is a big highlight and it shows in its 100% coverage of the UHDA-P3 color gamut, which pertains to HDR performance. This means you'll get glorious vibrancy and skin tones in your favorite HDR content.

It helps that the Bravia 8 Ii runs the gamut of HDR certifications, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HDR10. It might only be rated with a 120Hz refresh rate, but it's still set to be one of the best gaming TVs thanks to its exclusive PS5 features.

The Bravia 8 II is also kitted with incredible audio, something that most TVs tend to skimp on. Managing editor Kate Kozuch got to see the Bravia 8 II in action in Japan eelier this year and was blown away by its performance.

Of course, it's set back largely by only having two sizes right now, including a 55-inch and 65-inch model, but at least they're both sliced by $500 in these early Prime Day savings.

If it's not quite what you're looking for, Prime Day deals are almost here and there's tons of awesome discounts across a variety of verticals.