LIVE: 4th of July mattress sales 2025 — today's best deals on beds, bedding, and sleep tech
All the latest sleep deals from this year's 4th July mattress sales — plus expert advice from our team
If you’re looking for the latest 4th of July mattress sales, you’re in the right place. Armed with an encyclopaedic knowledge of sleep deals, our expert team has been scouring the 4th of July sales for weeks now (yes, they can start that early) to find the most exciting deals to celebrate liberty in comfort and for less.
We’ve also been extensively researching past 4th of July mattress sales (and mattress sales in general) to help us separate the firecrackers from the duds, telling you if a deal is genuinely amazing or just a regular discount dressed up as a star-spangled saving. Below, our live hub will showcase the newest discounts on mattresses, bed toppers, bedding, and sleep tech — while also offering expert sleep advice, shopping tips, and hands-on reviews.
Our top 6 mattress deals
- Saatva Classic Mattress - save $400 with our semi-exclusive deal link
from
$1,399now $999 at Saatva
- Nectar Classic mattress
from $649 at Nectar
- DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid
from $399 at DreamCloud
- Helix Midnight Luxe - save up to $789.48
from
$1,436now $1,048 with code TOMS27
- Siena Memory Foam - save $100
from
$529now $149 at Amazon - save over $350
- Leesa Original Mattress
from
$879now $609 at Leesa
Best online mattress sales — editor’s choice
1. Saatva Classic Mattress: twin was $1,399 now $999 at Saatva
Our number one rated mattress, after seven months of testing our Sleep Editor found the Saatva Classic had "revolutionized" her sleep. Earning full marks in our Saatva Classic mattress review, this luxury hybrid innerspring has a breathable, neutral feel that’s ideal for sleeping in a heatwave. It’s also customizable and with three feels and two heights available, it suits most sleep styles. Follow our link so you can enjoy $400 off all sizes of the Classic, reducing a queen to $1,699 — the same price we saw for Memorial Day. That’s the best Saatva mattress sale you’re likely to see on the Classic and it comes with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.
2. DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress: twin was $1,014 now $399 at DreamCloud
DreamCloud’s 4th of July discount is pretty much business as usual, but the fact is that you’ll rarely pay over the odds for this bed, which we rank as the best mattress in a box. At $699 for a queen size it’s $50 more than you’d have paid on Memorial Day, and we wouldn’t be entirely surprised to see the DreamCloud drop to that in a flash sale on the 4th of July, but even at its current price it represents impressive value, particularly when you factor in all the extras that come with it: free mattress protector, sheets and pillows, as well a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping and returns. Our DreamCloud mattress review can tell you more about why we rate this one so highly.
Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (based on 9,200+ reviews)
3. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $199 now $149 at Amazon
The Siena is simply the best cheap mattress we’ve tested, going above and beyond its low price tag to deliver full-body support. It avoids the usual pitfalls of cheap memory foam beds, earning praise from our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review team for its breathable feel and sturdy edge support, although we found the firm feel too hard for side sleepers. The Siena mattress sale runs year-round with a queen regularly only $359, but this Amazon deal goes above and beyond and brings you a queen for just $278 — without a doubt the cheapest, better-than-Black-Friday deal we’ve ever seen on this Siena bed. At either retailer, you’ll get a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty (excellent benefits from a budget bed.)
4. Nectar Classic Mattress: twin was $998 now $349 at Nectar
Like its sister company DreamCloud, Nectar isn’t one to mix up its deal prices when it doesn’t have to. And so its 4th of July deal is what you’ll pay pretty much every other day of the year; fortunately at $649 for a queen it’s an excellent price for the best memory foam mattress on the market. In our Nectar Classic Mattress review we were impressed by its mix of pressure relief and full-body support, and found that its medium-firm feel would be suitable for just about everyone except perhaps lighter side sleepers, who might need just a little more cushioning. As well as a great night’s sleep you’ll get a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping and returns.
Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ ( based on 51,000+ reviews)
5. Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: twin was $1,436 now $1,048 at Helix with code TOM27
Its plush top and joint-soothing comfort earned it the best mattress for side sleepers title. Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review team also found it to have good lumbar (lower back) support to prevent aches and has strong edges for sitting. You can now grab this at 27% off using the code TOM27, which drops the MSRP of a queen Helix Midnight Luxe from $2,398.66 to $1,751.03, which is the same price drop we saw for Memorial Day (though the Memorial Day sale did throw in some bedding freebies, too). This also includes the 100-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.
Our review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ ( based on 7,500+ reviews)
6. Leesa Original Mattress: twin was $879 now $609 at Leesa
This all-foam medium-firm mattress is another great choice for side sleepers thanks to the pressure relief and contouring support it offers. Our Leesa Original mattress review team was impressed by its excellent motion isolation, making it an ideal option for couples. Stomach sleepers, however, might require something with firmer support. While the standard discount at Leesa is around 20% to 25%, you can now find the Leesa Original at up to 30% off. This drops the MSRP of a twin from $879 to $609 while a queen is currently $929 (was $1,332). It also comes with a 100-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.
7. Sleep Innovations 10” Gel Memory Foam Cooling Mattress: twin was $249.99 now $178 at Walmart
Here’s a medium-firm mattress suitable for all sleeping styles with both supportive innersprings and a gel memory foam layer for added breathability. This affordable mattress is ideal for anyone looking for an adaptive bed, complete with a cooling antimicrobial top cover made with recycled fibers. You can now save up to $81.99 which drops the MSRP of a queen Sleep Innovations 10” from $299.99 to $228 on Walmart.
User score: ★★★★★
8. Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress: twin was $1,998 now $1,299 at Bear
Let’s get to the point: the Bear Elite Hybrid mattress is our #1 best cooling mattress of the year, making it THE mattress for hot sleepers looking for a cooling sleep solution. During testing, it kept our lead reviewer comfortably cool through a warm July in Texas, likely thanks to its Celliant infused cover (for which you must pay an extra fee), which converts body heat into infrared energy to aid thermoregulation and muscle recovery — yes, it’s the brainbox of mattresses. The current Bear mattress sale takes 35% off, reducing a queen size to $1,578 (was $2.427) as standard or $1,773 (was $2,727) with the Celliant cover. You can pick your firmness level and a lifetime warranty and free shipping is included.
Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (based on 3,900+ reviews)
9. Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid Mattress: twin was $932 now $652.40 at Brooklyn Bedding
The CopperFlex Pro Hybrid is a recent addition to the Brooklyn Bedding range and it’s a strong option if you’re in search of a luxurious feel and cooler sleep at a price that won’t break the bank. We think it’s the best cooling mattress you can get for under $1,000: our testers found that it delivered reliable temperature regulation as well as providing zoned lumbar support and plenty of cushioning thanks to its plush pillow top. Combination sleepers should get on well with this one, although heavier back and stomach sleepers might find it a little too soft to provide adequate support. Brooklyn Bedding is offering a 30% discount for the 4th of July (it's usually 25% off), bringing a queen size down from $1,332 to $932.40; it comes with a 120-night trial, which isn’t the longest, but you’ll also get a lifetime warranty and free shipping.
10. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze Mattress: twin long was $4,099 now $3,599 at Tempur-Pedic
The 4th of July event at Tempur-Pedic takes $500 off its cooling Tempur-Breeze mattress in all sizes, which sounds like an outstanding deal until you realize that you’re still going to have to fork out a lot of money for this bed. Tempur-Breeze is one of the best luxury mattress brands and isn’t even its most expensive bed - that would be its Tempur-ActiveBreeze smart bed with prices starting at $9,298 - but with a queen size coming in at $4,099 (reduced from $4.599) the Tempur-Breeze is still a serious investment. It’s cheaper than it was on Black Friday, though, when it had just $300 off, and satisfied customers have plenty of good things to say about this luxury mattress’ cooling powers and uniquely contouring feel.
User score: ★★★★½ (based on 2,100+ reviews)
Live: latest updates
...the epic Siena Mattress deal at Amazon
Eve Davies (you'll be meeting her later) has hunted down a deal where you can enjoy a queen 10" Siena Mattress for $278 at Amazon. (It was $340 for a queen during the Black Friday sales.)
Learn more: Siena Memory Foam Mattress is cheaper than Black Friday in epic 4th of July Amazon mattress sale
Spotted!
It may not be Independence Day yet, but my hawk-eyed team members have already spotted an absolute firecracker deal over at Amazon.
The Siena Memory Foam Mattress is currently No 1 in our best cheap mattress guide, as it's evergreen price is surprisingly low for a mattress of high quality, but now it's even cheaper thanks to those out-of-nowhere, cheaper-than-Black-Friday discount We'll keep you posted, more to follow...
Hello and welcome!
Frances Daniels, Senior Sleep Writer
I hope you're all having a good morning! I'm Frances, and I'll be helping you navigate the top mattress deals online this 4th of July. Along with the rest of my lovely team, I'll be dropping the latest mattress, bedding, and sleep tech deals as they drop — as well as sleep tips, news, and commentary from the mattress world. So stay tuned...