LIVE: 4th of July mattress sales 2025 — today's best deals on beds, bedding, and sleep tech

If you’re looking for the latest 4th of July mattress sales, you’re in the right place. Armed with an encyclopaedic knowledge of sleep deals, our expert team has been scouring the 4th of July sales for weeks now (yes, they can start that early) to find the most exciting deals to celebrate liberty in comfort and for less.

We’ve also been extensively researching past 4th of July mattress sales (and mattress sales in general) to help us separate the firecrackers from the duds, telling you if a deal is genuinely amazing or just a regular discount dressed up as a star-spangled saving. Below, our live hub will showcase the newest discounts on mattresses, bed toppers, bedding, and sleep tech — while also offering expert sleep advice, shopping tips, and hands-on reviews.

Our top 6 mattress deals

Best online mattress sales — editor’s choice

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: twin was $1,399 now $999 at Saatva

Our number one rated mattress, after seven months of testing our Sleep Editor found the Saatva Classic had "revolutionized" her sleep. Earning full marks in our Saatva Classic mattress review , this luxury hybrid innerspring has a breathable, neutral feel that’s ideal for sleeping in a heatwave. It’s also customizable and with three feels and two heights available, it suits most sleep styles. Follow our link so you can enjoy $400 off all sizes of the Classic, reducing a queen to $1,699 — the same price we saw for Memorial Day. That’s the best Saatva mattress sale you’re likely to see on the Classic and it comes with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (4,000+ reviews)

2. DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress: twin was $1,014 now $399 at DreamCloud

DreamCloud’s 4th of July discount is pretty much business as usual, but the fact is that you’ll rarely pay over the odds for this bed, which we rank as the best mattress in a box . At $699 for a queen size it’s $50 more than you’d have paid on Memorial Day, and we wouldn’t be entirely surprised to see the DreamCloud drop to that in a flash sale on the 4th of July, but even at its current price it represents impressive value, particularly when you factor in all the extras that come with it: free mattress protector, sheets and pillows, as well a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping and returns. Our DreamCloud mattress review can tell you more about why we rate this one so highly. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (based on 9,200+ reviews)

3. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $199 now $149 at Amazon

The Siena is simply the best cheap mattress we’ve tested, going above and beyond its low price tag to deliver full-body support. It avoids the usual pitfalls of cheap memory foam beds, earning praise from our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review team for its breathable feel and sturdy edge support, although we found the firm feel too hard for side sleepers. The Siena mattress sale runs year-round with a queen regularly only $359, but this Amazon deal goes above and beyond and brings you a queen for just $278 — without a doubt the cheapest, better-than-Black-Friday deal we’ve ever seen on this Siena bed. At either retailer, you’ll get a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty (excellent benefits from a budget bed.) Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (3,000+ reviews)

4. Nectar Classic Mattress: twin was $998 now $349 at Nectar

Like its sister company DreamCloud, Nectar isn’t one to mix up its deal prices when it doesn’t have to. And so its 4th of July deal is what you’ll pay pretty much every other day of the year; fortunately at $649 for a queen it’s an excellent price for the best memory foam mattress on the market. In our Nectar Classic Mattress review we were impressed by its mix of pressure relief and full-body support, and found that its medium-firm feel would be suitable for just about everyone except perhaps lighter side sleepers, who might need just a little more cushioning. As well as a great night’s sleep you’ll get a 365-night trial, forever warranty and free shipping and returns. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ ( based on 51,000+ reviews)

6. Leesa Original Mattress: twin was $879 now $609 at Leesa

This all-foam medium-firm mattress is another great choice for side sleepers thanks to the pressure relief and contouring support it offers. Our Leesa Original mattress review team was impressed by its excellent motion isolation, making it an ideal option for couples. Stomach sleepers, however, might require something with firmer support. While the standard discount at Leesa is around 20% to 25%, you can now find the Leesa Original at up to 30% off. This drops the MSRP of a twin from $879 to $609 while a queen is currently $929 (was $1,332). It also comes with a 100-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★★

7. Sleep Innovations 10” Gel Memory Foam Cooling Mattress: twin was $249.99 now $178 at Walmart

Here’s a medium-firm mattress suitable for all sleeping styles with both supportive innersprings and a gel memory foam layer for added breathability. This affordable mattress is ideal for anyone looking for an adaptive bed, complete with a cooling antimicrobial top cover made with recycled fibers. You can now save up to $81.99 which drops the MSRP of a queen Sleep Innovations 10” from $299.99 to $228 on Walmart. User score: ★★★★★

8. Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress: twin was $1,998 now $1,299 at Bear

Let’s get to the point: the Bear Elite Hybrid mattress is our #1 best cooling mattress of the year, making it THE mattress for hot sleepers looking for a cooling sleep solution. During testing, it kept our lead reviewer comfortably cool through a warm July in Texas, likely thanks to its Celliant infused cover (for which you must pay an extra fee), which converts body heat into infrared energy to aid thermoregulation and muscle recovery — yes, it’s the brainbox of mattresses. The current Bear mattress sale takes 35% off, reducing a queen size to $1,578 (was $2.427) as standard or $1,773 (was $2,727) with the Celliant cover. You can pick your firmness level and a lifetime warranty and free shipping is included. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (based on 3,900+ reviews)

9. Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid Mattress: twin was $932 now $652.40 at Brooklyn Bedding

The CopperFlex Pro Hybrid is a recent addition to the Brooklyn Bedding range and it’s a strong option if you’re in search of a luxurious feel and cooler sleep at a price that won’t break the bank. We think it’s the best cooling mattress you can get for under $1,000: our testers found that it delivered reliable temperature regulation as well as providing zoned lumbar support and plenty of cushioning thanks to its plush pillow top. Combination sleepers should get on well with this one, although heavier back and stomach sleepers might find it a little too soft to provide adequate support. Brooklyn Bedding is offering a 30% discount for the 4th of July (it's usually 25% off), bringing a queen size down from $1,332 to $932.40; it comes with a 120-night trial, which isn’t the longest, but you’ll also get a lifetime warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (based on 550+ reviews)