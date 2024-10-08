Does Saatva have a Prime Day sale? Where to find today's best deals

Wondering whether Saatva is running a Prime Day sale? While there are deals on Saatva mattresses today, you won't find them at Amazon. That's because Saatva only sells its luxury handcrafted beds from its own website, where you can currently save $300 on orders worth $1,000+ at Saatva. You'll also get a year's sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free old bed removal.

So while Amazon Prime Day is the best time to stock up on a huge range of products, that doesn't include Saatva mattresses. The luxury sleep brand does, however, sell toppers and bedding on Amazon, but so far these aren't included in today's Amazon Prime Day bedding deals.

Here we look at how to find the cheapest prices on Saatva mattresses today, including the Saatva Classic, our top recommendation for the best mattress of 2024 for all sleepers. For smaller budgets, we're also rounding up October's Prime Day mattress deals and sales, with prices from just $86.

Is Saatva running a Prime Day sale?

As mentioned above, Saatva isn't running a Prime Day sale, but this month's best Saatva mattress sale contains a site-wide discount offering $300 off orders worth $1,000 or more. RYou can find a variety of Saatva beds on offer, including the Saatva Classic, which took the top spot in our best hybrid mattress guide.

Among the sale, you’ll also find the Saatva Contour5, the brand’s new cooling and ultra-premium memory foam mattress. You can also save $300 on the Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress, a hand-tufted cooling bed that combines the comfort of memory foam with the responsiveness of springs.

All Saatva's mattresses come with a one-year sleep trial, but there is a $99 fee to return or exchange. You'll also get a lifetime warranty, plus free White Glove Delivery.

Where to find the cheapest Saatva prices today

The cheapest prices for Saatva mattresses will always be found on the brand's official website.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although Saatva mattresses can only be purchased via the website, there are 16 Saatva Viewing Rooms located across the US where you can try before you buy. These viewing rooms offer a relaxed and pressure-free environment in which to decide on your next mattress with information kiosks and staff on hand to answer queries.

If you're not sure which mattress to go for, we recommend heading to one of these Viewing Rooms. You'll find them in cities including New York, LA, San Francisco, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Orlando, Charlotte, Westport, Washington, Boston, Baltimore, Paramus, and Philadelphia.

Today’s top 3 Saatva mattress deals

Saatva Classic: was from $1,395 $1,095 at Saatva

Saatva's flagship mattress is a luxury mattress made with natural and organic materials. When writing our Saatva Classic review our testers rated it highly for pressure relief and lower back support. A queen is currently reduced to $1,795 (was $2,095), which is $100 more than the best price we've seen it sell for this year. That was $1,695 for a queen during the Labor Day sales. We next expect to see that discount during Black Friday, but if you can't wait that long then $1,795 is still a good price for a handcrafted queen mattress of this quality.

Saatva RX: was from $1,995 $1,695 at Saatva

The Saatva RX tops of best mattresses for back pain guide and is ideal for people with chronic back pain and joint conditions such as arthritis. While we rate the Classic (above) for general aches and pains, the RX uses Saatva's Unique Therapeutic Support Core, which is better for tackling deeper pain. Similar to Purple's GelFlex Grid tech, the RX's support core adjusts to your body’s curves to remove pressure points and boost circulation. A queen RX is on sale for $2,995 (was $3,295), which isn't the cheapest price we've seen this year. It was $400 off last month, and we predict we'll see that again for Black Friday. Still, you'd pay a lot more for a mattress of this quality in store, especially with a lifetime warranty.