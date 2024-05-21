5 best full size mattresses on sale for under $700 this Memorial Day

If you’re ready to invest in a new full size mattress then now is a brilliant time to buy. Many of the best mattress brands have already slashed their prices in the run up to Memorial Day, and we have rounded up five of the best full size mattress deals — all priced at $700 and under.

We’ve scoured the 'net and have found five of the best full size mattresses that are currently one sale during this year's Memorial Day mattress sales. Beds from brand such as Tuft & Needle, DreamCloud, Beautyrest and more.

Today, you can buy a full size Tuft & Needle Original mattress for just $636 from $795 at Turf & Needle Or you could always a buy a full size DreamCloud mattress for just $599 at DreamCloud,, which translates to a healthy saving of $600.

Whether you’re looking for an all foam or a hybrid mattress, we’ve rounded up the very best beds for under $700.

What is a full size mattress?

Mattresses come in a variety of different sizes and whilst you may be familiar with a twin, queen or king, the full size mattress is right in the middle of that size spectrum.

A full size mattress is larger than a twin but smaller than a queen, making it perfect for singles who want a bit more space or couples who want to save space within their bedroom. A full size mattress is also known as a double mattress and measures 75 inches long and 54 inches wide (for those who like to work in centimetres that's 191cm long and 137cm wide).

It's worth noting that not all mattress brands make beds in a full size and instead jump straight from twin to queen. If you're unsure what bed size is best for you, take a look at out twin vs full size mattress buying guide and our full vs queen size mattress buying guide.

5 best full size mattresses for under $700

1. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: Was from $1,199 | now $599 for a full size mattress at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud is one of the best value luxury hybrid mattresses on the market and regularly tops our list of the best hybrid mattresses. During our DreamCloud Hybrid mattress review, our tester found this an excellent choice for sleepers who experience back and hip pain, but also a good buy for hot sleepers who will enjoy the heat-wicking properties of the gel-infused memory foam combined with the additional airflow that comes with the layer of coils. You can grab an absolute bargain during the Memorial Day sales as a full size mattress is down to just $599 from an original MSRP of $1,199 - that’s a cool saving of 50%. Yes, this 50% off saving from DreamCloud is one we're used to seeing but still exceptional value, and that's even before you factor in the generous benefits on offer here - a 365-night sleep trial, forever warranty and free shipping and returns.

2. Tuft & Needle Original: Was from $795 | now $635 for a full size mattress at Tuft & Needle

This basic all-foam mattress is perfect for anyone who wants a no-frill bed from a luxury mattress brand at a bargain price. During our review of the Tuft & Needle Original, our tester found this mattress perfected really well when it came to pressure relief and also did a good job of absorbing motion transfer so ideal for couples or anyone who shares their bed with a pet. The Tuft & Needle Original was a great price to begin with costing $795 but during the current sales, you can get $160 off taking the cost for a full size mattress down to just $635. Tuft & Needle runs regular sales throughout the year and although we’ve seen them reach 30%, this current 20% saving is pretty average and you’re unlikely to see a deeper discount until the major pre-Christmas events like Black Friday or Cyber Monday so if you want it, it’s best to act fast. With Tuft & Needle you get plenty of time to see if you like this mattress with a 100-night sleep trial. There's also free shipping and returns and a 10-year limited warranty.

3. Nectar Memory Foam: Was from $949 | now $599 for a full size mattress at Nectar

The Nectar Memory foam mattress is always featuring on our list of the best memory foam mattress - and for good reason. This foam mattress offers a good balance of comfort and support (which you can read all about in our Nectar mattress review) and will suit all type of sleeper with side sleepers finding it especially comfortable. Couples will also love how this 12" mattress absorbs any movement so you'll feel no movement from restless sleepers or pesky pets whilst you sleep. Now because Nectar never sell their mattresses at full MSRP this is one of the best budget mattresses you’ll come across. And it’s even cheaper right now with a 40% discount making a full size mattress just $599 at Nectar. There is also a generous 365-night home trial, forever warranty and free shipping and returns.

4. Beautyrest Harmony: Was from $779 | now $679 for a full size mattress at Beautyrest

The Beautyrest Harmony is one of the best competitively priced luxury mattresses you’ll find, offering four firmness options, an option to upgrade to a pillow top and free white glove delivery thrown in too. There's also two separate ranges to choose from; the Premier Beachfront Bay collection and the Exceptional Cypress Bay collection, which offers advanced cooling. Due to their customizable sleep feels, this mattress is great for all types of sleepers who will appreciate the Beautyrest® ActiveResponse™️ Memory Foam which contours the body to get rid of any aches and pains that you may experience. There's $100 off the Beautyrest Harmnoy this Memorial Day, which brings the price of a full size mattress down to $679, plus if you use the code PILLOW50 at checkout you can save 50% on any 2 pillows. The Beautyrest comes with 100-night home trial, free white glove delivery and a 10-year warranty.