Whether you want to refresh your living space for the holidays or upgrade your home for the new year, the Black Friday sales are the perfect time to bag a bargain.

Be it a brand new sofa to replace your worn-out one, or warm, soft furnishings and accessories to create a cozy vibe this season — you’re in luck!

I’ve just spotted incredible savings on Wayfair, offering discounts of up to 80% — saving you more money in your pocket. For instance, this large Jadence Washable Oriental Rug is now just $99 from $365 on Wayfair. And this Oliver 3-Person Sofa is now $389 from $699 — which is a great deal that caught my eye.

So if you want to upgrade your home and give it that instant ‘wow’ factor, you’d better act fast, as these amazing deals won’t stay on the shelves for too long!

Wayfair Black Friday deals

Save $19 17 Stories Gilsum Wood C Table End Table: was $48 now $29 at Wayfair Whether you're working on a laptop or need a spot to place your daily coffee, you'll need a great table for small spaces. This wooden end table will fit snugly next to a sofa or bed for those important items. Plus, its wooden design will suit any room. Read more Read less ▼

Save $22 Breakwater Bay Upholstered Ottoman: was $80 now $58 at Wayfair Add a splash of color to your home with this cabana striped ottoman. Made from soft polyester, this will be comfortable for guests or for putting your feet up on. Alternatively, you can use this handy cube as a coffee table. Read more Read less ▼

Save $266 Jadence Washable Oriental Rug: was $365 now $99 at Wayfair An area rug can instantly update your room and add warmth. And this beautiful oriental rug will do just that. Designed to be durable, its construction is wear-and-tear resistant. What's more, it's washable, so you can keep it looking brand new all year round. And with a massive saving, this is a great deal not to be missed. Read more Read less ▼

Save $594 Wayfair Marilee Wood and Black Metal Frame Bed: was $791 now $197 at Wayfair Now this deal is literally a fraction of its price! Snag a whopping 75% off this metal bed frame and headboard. Add a rustic feel to your space with this distressed wooden bed that stands on straight legs for a modern design. It comes in Full and Queen sizes. Read more Read less ▼

Save $160 Sand & Stable Bridget Hall Tree with Open Storage: was $379 now $219 at Wayfair If your entryway is often the dumping ground for shoes, coats, and bags, this storage tree is a great way to keep everything neat. It comes with plenty of hooks and shelves to organize your items. And it includes three woven baskets that can disguise your clutter. Plus, it makes a stylish addition to your home. Read more Read less ▼

Save $950 Kelly Clarkson Home Emily Farmhouse Rattan Sideboard: was $1,179 now $229 at Wayfair With savings of almost $1,000, this rustic rattan sideboard is a total steal. The versatile storage cabinet can be used in various rooms, including your kitchen or dining room. It goes well with any style home and is sure to add a touch of elegance. An incredible deal that won't last long! Read more Read less ▼