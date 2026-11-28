Looking to spruce up your home? I’ve just spotted some great Wayfair Black Friday deals with up to 80% off today
Give your home the glow-up this season
Whether you want to refresh your living space for the holidays or upgrade your home for the new year, the Black Friday sales are the perfect time to bag a bargain.
Be it a brand new sofa to replace your worn-out one, or warm, soft furnishings and accessories to create a cozy vibe this season — you’re in luck!
I’ve just spotted incredible savings on Wayfair, offering discounts of up to 80% — saving you more money in your pocket. For instance, this large Jadence Washable Oriental Rug is now just $99 from $365 on Wayfair. And this Oliver 3-Person Sofa is now $389 from $699 — which is a great deal that caught my eye.
So if you want to upgrade your home and give it that instant ‘wow’ factor, you’d better act fast, as these amazing deals won’t stay on the shelves for too long!
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Gilsum Wood C Table End Table: was $48 now $29 at Wayfair
- Jadence Washable Oriental Rug: was $365 now $99 on Wayfair
- Bridget Hall Tree with Open Storage: was $379 now $219 at Wayfair
- Oliver 3-Person Sofa: was $699 now $389 on Wayfair
Wayfair Black Friday deals
Whether you're working on a laptop or need a spot to place your daily coffee, you'll need a great table for small spaces. This wooden end table will fit snugly next to a sofa or bed for those important items. Plus, its wooden design will suit any room.
Read moreRead less▼
Add a splash of color to your home with this cabana striped ottoman. Made from soft polyester, this will be comfortable for guests or for putting your feet up on. Alternatively, you can use this handy cube as a coffee table.
Read moreRead less▼
An area rug can instantly update your room and add warmth. And this beautiful oriental rug will do just that. Designed to be durable, its construction is wear-and-tear resistant. What's more, it's washable, so you can keep it looking brand new all year round. And with a massive saving, this is a great deal not to be missed.
Read moreRead less▼
Now this deal is literally a fraction of its price! Snag a whopping 75% off this metal bed frame and headboard. Add a rustic feel to your space with this distressed wooden bed that stands on straight legs for a modern design. It comes in Full and Queen sizes.
Read moreRead less▼
If your entryway is often the dumping ground for shoes, coats, and bags, this storage tree is a great way to keep everything neat. It comes with plenty of hooks and shelves to organize your items. And it includes three woven baskets that can disguise your clutter. Plus, it makes a stylish addition to your home.
Read moreRead less▼
With savings of almost $1,000, this rustic rattan sideboard is a total steal. The versatile storage cabinet can be used in various rooms, including your kitchen or dining room. It goes well with any style home and is sure to add a touch of elegance. An incredible deal that won't last long!
Read moreRead less▼
If you're after a mid-range entry from Dyson, that is ideal for light/daily clean-ups the V9 has got the power. It delivers 40 minutes of cleaning power on a charge, comes with three accessories, and can switch between stick and handheld in seconds. Plus, at 55% off, this is a rare gem that won't be here for much longer.
Read moreRead less▼
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.