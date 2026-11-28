As winter creeps in and cold temperatures loom, the best you can do is be prepared. That’s why Black Friday is a good time to invest in discounted snow-clearing tools, so you are ready when the white flakes fall.

I've spotted some great discounts on snow blowers and snow shovels at Amazon, so whatever size your driveway, paths, or backyard, there’s a tool for your needs.

You can make an epic $400 saving on Snow Joe's Cordless Self-Propelled Snow Blower, $1599 at Amazon. But if your snow-clearing needs are smaller, you can save $90 on the WORX Cordless Snow Shovel, $239 at Amazon.

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Keep scrolling to discover seven discounted snow-clearing tools at Amazon this Black Friday weekend.

Cyber Monday snow blower deals

Save 22% SENIX Corded Snow Blower, 21.2in, 15Amp: was $229 now $179 at Amazon The SENIX Corded Snow Blower clears up to 21 inches of snow, 12 inches deep in one pass, throwing it up to 33 feet. It features a bright red LED light for easy use during dark mornings and evenings and folds up compactly for storage. Read more Read less ▼

Save $70 WORX Cordless Snow Blower, 40V 20": was $419 now $349 at Amazon This WORX Cordless Snow Blower will clear a 20-inch path of snow up to 10 inches deep, throwing the snow up to 35 feet. WORX claims it will clear up to a 15-car driveway on one charge. Plus, with a 180° rotating chute and adjustable deflector, this snow blower gives you precise control over the snow direction and throw distance. Read more Read less ▼

Save $400 Snow Joe Cordless Self-Propelled Snow Blower, 24" 96V : was $1,999 now $1,599 at Amazon Snow Joe's Cordless Dual-Stage Snow Blower has a span of 24 inches and is self-propelled to make your life easier. It can clear a path up to 17.5 inches deep in one pass using its two serrated steel blades, throwing the snow up to 40 feet. It features a scraper bar that clears to the ground without damaging decks or driveways and LED lights for nighttime use. Read more Read less ▼

Cyber Monday snow shovel deals

Save 51% Brewin Tools Heavy Duty Snow Shovel: was $77 now $38 at Amazon This heavy-duty snow shovel is extra wide, with a 16-inch blade, a deep scoop, and reinforced ribs for easier snow clearance. It also features an ergonomic, non-slip handle for comfort. All you need to do is push, scoop, and throw. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Snow Joe 24V Cordless Electric Snow Shovel Kit: was $199 now $159 at Amazon This Snow Joe handheld snow shovel kit is 13 inches wide and can throw snow up to 20 feet. It features a powerful dual blade for fast snow removal. The kit includes a protective cover, IceDozer ice and snow scraper, and a battery and quick charger. Read more Read less ▼