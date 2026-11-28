Save up to $400 on Snow Joe, WORX, SENIX and PowerSmart snow-clearing tools at Amazon this Black Friday
Clear the snow for less
As winter creeps in and cold temperatures loom, the best you can do is be prepared. That’s why Black Friday is a good time to invest in discounted snow-clearing tools, so you are ready when the white flakes fall.
I've spotted some great discounts on snow blowers and snow shovels at Amazon, so whatever size your driveway, paths, or backyard, there’s a tool for your needs.
You can make an epic $400 saving on Snow Joe's Cordless Self-Propelled Snow Blower, $1599 at Amazon. But if your snow-clearing needs are smaller, you can save $90 on the WORX Cordless Snow Shovel, $239 at Amazon.
Keep scrolling to discover seven discounted snow-clearing tools at Amazon this Black Friday weekend.
Quick links
- All Black Friday snow blower deals @ Amazon
- All Black Friday snow shovel deals @ Amazon
- Snow Joe Cordless Self-Propelled Snow Blower: was $1999 now $1599
- WORX Cordless Snow Shovel: was $329 now $239
Cyber Monday snow blower deals
The SENIX Corded Snow Blower clears up to 21 inches of snow, 12 inches deep in one pass, throwing it up to 33 feet. It features a bright red LED light for easy use during dark mornings and evenings and folds up compactly for storage.
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This WORX Cordless Snow Blower will clear a 20-inch path of snow up to 10 inches deep, throwing the snow up to 35 feet. WORX claims it will clear up to a 15-car driveway on one charge. Plus, with a 180° rotating chute and adjustable deflector, this snow blower gives you precise control over the snow direction and throw distance.
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This gas snow blower from PowerSmart is built for heavy snow removal. It has a push-button electric start and 13 variable speeds. It also features 13-inch snow tires, remote deflector control, and an all-steel auger.
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Snow Joe's Cordless Dual-Stage Snow Blower has a span of 24 inches and is self-propelled to make your life easier. It can clear a path up to 17.5 inches deep in one pass using its two serrated steel blades, throwing the snow up to 40 feet. It features a scraper bar that clears to the ground without damaging decks or driveways and LED lights for nighttime use.
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Cyber Monday snow shovel deals
This heavy-duty snow shovel is extra wide, with a 16-inch blade, a deep scoop, and reinforced ribs for easier snow clearance. It also features an ergonomic, non-slip handle for comfort. All you need to do is push, scoop, and throw.
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This Snow Joe handheld snow shovel kit is 13 inches wide and can throw snow up to 20 feet. It features a powerful dual blade for fast snow removal. The kit includes a protective cover, IceDozer ice and snow scraper, and a battery and quick charger.
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This WORX Cordless Snow Shovel is 12 inches wide and will clear a 6-inch layer of snow in one pass, throwing it up to 25 feet high. It features 3 adjustable throw directions, and one charge has the power to clear a 4-car driveway. It's also lightweight and easy to handle.
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Camilla is the Homes Senior Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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