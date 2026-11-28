I've been a gamer for 30 years, and here are the 6 nostalgic Black Friday picks I'm buying to enjoy some classic retro games this holiday season
These nostalgic gadgets help transport me back to a simpler time
I’ve been playing video games for three decades now, starting with Sony’s first PlayStation way back in the nineties, and while that company is now on its fifth-generation console, the PS5 isn’t getting any major Black Friday deals thanks to RAMageddon (boo!).
Still, as gaming has become more mature as a medium in recent years (and the nineties kids like me have grown up), it’s at least become easier to play older titles in a way that feels at least somewhat accurate to those halcyon days.
With that in mind, I’ve been digging for great retro accessories, peripherals, and more to help you take a trip back in time this Black Friday. These are my picks for enjoying some classic retro gaming this holiday season.
Quick Links:
- ACEMAGIC Retro X5 Mini Gaming PC: Was $1,199, now $899 at Amazon
- 8BitDo Pro 3 Controller: Was $69, now $54 at Amazon
- 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard - Xbox Edition: Was $119, now $107 at Amazon
- Womier Retro 75% Gaming Keyboard: Was $64, now $55 at Amazon
- My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro: Was $99, now $92 at Amazon
- LEGO PlayStation: Now $179 at LEGO
The best Black Friday retro gaming deals
The priciest item on our list, this mini PC has 1TB of storage, 32GB of RAM, and an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, all wrapped up in a lawyer-baiting shell taken straight from the eighties. Think of it as your own personal emulation machine.
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With a subtle beige hue, the 8BitDo Pro 3 looks retro but will work on your phone, PC, and even Switch 1 and 2. It's also very comfortable to hold, comes with a charging dock, and includes Hall Effect triggers and TMR Joysticks - so it should last a long time.
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One of my favorite keyboards, this translucent green mechanical option is Xbox-themed but works with any Bluetooth device. With satisfying keys, handy dials and even two oversized macro buttons, it's fun to use and nice to look at.
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Another great keyboard option, this Womier Retro board looks retro but has plenty of modern sensibilities. There's an OLED display volume knob, and it's wireless, while you can also hot-swap the switches. As a keyboard collector, I'm tempted.
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Only a small discount, but a welcome one: This Atari retro system includes two consoles, and a HDMI-capable system with more than 200 games included. Looking for a quick game of Asteroids, Pong, Centipede or Missile Command? This is a great way to do it.
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Something a little different, and, I'm sorry to say, it's not a deal for now. But I still wanted to include it because the LEGO PlayStation is an awesome homage to the original gray slab that launched a console revolution. With an opening disc tray and easter eggs inside, it's well worth a look for anyone feeling nostalgic.
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Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
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