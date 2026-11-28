I’ve been playing video games for three decades now, starting with Sony’s first PlayStation way back in the nineties, and while that company is now on its fifth-generation console, the PS5 isn’t getting any major Black Friday deals thanks to RAMageddon (boo!).

Still, as gaming has become more mature as a medium in recent years (and the nineties kids like me have grown up), it’s at least become easier to play older titles in a way that feels at least somewhat accurate to those halcyon days.

With that in mind, I’ve been digging for great retro accessories, peripherals, and more to help you take a trip back in time this Black Friday. These are my picks for enjoying some classic retro gaming this holiday season.

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The best Black Friday retro gaming deals

ACEMAGIC Retro X5 Mini Gaming PC: was $1,199 now $899 at Amazon The priciest item on our list, this mini PC has 1TB of storage, 32GB of RAM, and an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, all wrapped up in a lawyer-baiting shell taken straight from the eighties. Think of it as your own personal emulation machine. Read more Read less ▼

8BitDo Pro 3 Controller: was $69 now $54 at Amazon With a subtle beige hue, the 8BitDo Pro 3 looks retro but will work on your phone, PC, and even Switch 1 and 2. It's also very comfortable to hold, comes with a charging dock, and includes Hall Effect triggers and TMR Joysticks - so it should last a long time. Read more Read less ▼

Womier Retro 75% Gaming Keyboard: was $64 now $55 at Amazon Another great keyboard option, this Womier Retro board looks retro but has plenty of modern sensibilities. There's an OLED display volume knob, and it's wireless, while you can also hot-swap the switches. As a keyboard collector, I'm tempted. Read more Read less ▼

My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro: was $99 now $92 at Amazon Only a small discount, but a welcome one: This Atari retro system includes two consoles, and a HDMI-capable system with more than 200 games included. Looking for a quick game of Asteroids, Pong, Centipede or Missile Command? This is a great way to do it. Read more Read less ▼