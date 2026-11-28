We’re well and truly through the looking glass and in the AI age now, and while that may make you initially think of cloud-based services like ChatGPT and Claude, there’s a lot more that can be done if you’re happy to get your hands (metaphorically) dirty.

Local LLMs (large-language models) can run on your home hardware, letting you run code, analyse documents, and set up complex automations for files that run without you needing to prompt anything.

Below, I’ve rounded up some great options that’ll help you expand your computing capabilities, all seeing reductions for this weekend's Black Friday sales.

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The best mini PC Black Friday deals

Apple Mac Mini M6: was $899 now $779 at Amazon Apple's latest Mac Mini has the M6 chip, and is the model I've got my eye on. It's great as a media server, but can also run a local LLM thanks to Apple Silicon. Read more Read less ▼

VZMORE AX9 Max AI Mini PC: was $1,499 now $1,349 at vzmore.com The VZMORE AX9 Max offers up to 86 TOPS of AI performance and is ideal for the likes of LM Studio, Gemma, and even running DeepSeek models locally. It starts with 32GB of RAM. Save even more with code HDBF10. Read more Read less ▼

GMKtec EVO-X3: was $4,100 now $3,799 at GMK tec GMKtec's EVO-X3 is the manufacturer's flagship mini PC, and offers up to 126 TOPS. It's also packing 128GB of RAM to begin with, and has 2TB and 4TB SSD options, making this a powerhouse. Read more Read less ▼

MINISFORUM MS-S1 Max Mini Workstation: was $6,999 now $3,959 at Newegg It might look a little like a mid-2010s workstation, but this machine has it where it counts: Namely, a Radeon 8060S and support for multiple 8K video output, making it ideal for AI video workloads. It's also seeing a colossal 43% discount. Read more Read less ▼