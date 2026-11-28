Looking for a mini PC for work or running a local LLM? I’ve found 5 Black Friday deals you can still get, including $120 off Apple Mac mini
Unlock local AI for less
We’re well and truly through the looking glass and in the AI age now, and while that may make you initially think of cloud-based services like ChatGPT and Claude, there’s a lot more that can be done if you’re happy to get your hands (metaphorically) dirty.
Local LLMs (large-language models) can run on your home hardware, letting you run code, analyse documents, and set up complex automations for files that run without you needing to prompt anything.
Below, I’ve rounded up some great options that’ll help you expand your computing capabilities, all seeing reductions for this weekend's Black Friday sales.
Quick Links:
- Apple Mac Mini M6: Was $899, now $779 at Amazon
- VZMORE AX9 Max AI Mini PC: Was $1,499, now $1,349 at VZMORE
- GMKtec EVO-X3: Was $4,100, now $3,799 at GMKtec
- MINISFORUM MS-S1 Max Mini Workstation: Was $6,999, now $3,959 at Newegg
- MSI - Pro MAX Edge AI+ Desktop: Was $5,199, now $4,699 at Best Buy
The best mini PC Black Friday deals
Apple's latest Mac Mini has the M6 chip, and is the model I've got my eye on. It's great as a media server, but can also run a local LLM thanks to Apple Silicon.
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The VZMORE AX9 Max offers up to 86 TOPS of AI performance and is ideal for the likes of LM Studio, Gemma, and even running DeepSeek models locally. It starts with 32GB of RAM.
Save even more with code HDBF10.
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GMKtec's EVO-X3 is the manufacturer's flagship mini PC, and offers up to 126 TOPS. It's also packing 128GB of RAM to begin with, and has 2TB and 4TB SSD options, making this a powerhouse.
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It might look a little like a mid-2010s workstation, but this machine has it where it counts: Namely, a Radeon 8060S and support for multiple 8K video output, making it ideal for AI video workloads. It's also seeing a colossal 43% discount.
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Possibly one of the best-looking mini PCs on this list, the Pro MAX Edge Al+ from MSI gives you 128GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and 126 TOPS of AI performance in a compact form factor.
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Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
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