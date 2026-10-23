Stop buying awful golf gifts: 21 things all obsessed golfers actually want

I am obsessed with golf. I am also addicted to golf equipment and apparel. I also love shopping for friends and loved ones (and myself), so I figured, why not combine those passions and round up the best golf gifts for any time of year?

Over the years, I've tested hundreds of golf products. I've played with the best game-tracking tool, Arccos, and I've tried some cool training aids. I've used custom golf bags and high-end launch monitors.

I've seen it all and tried most of it (and yet, I'm still not very good at golf, which is a testament to two things: golf is hard and equipment doesn't automatically make someone good).

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I've created the ultimate list of gifts for the golf lover in your life, including options for every budget. I could have included way more products, but I kept it to a manageable list of things I actually use (or would happily receive as a gift) so you can be confident you're getting something they'll like.

I didn't include highly preference-based products, especially for experienced golfers.

For example, you won't find golf balls on the list, as serious golfers typically have one ball they play, and unless you know which one it is, balls are almost guaranteed to be returned. The same goes for clubs — many golfers get fitted for the right clubs, so buying them a random 5-wood won't do the job.

Instead, we're focused on useful items golfers might not have that aren't custom or tied to specific preferences.

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Does that mean you can't buy balls or clubs if you know what to get? Of course not. If you know your favorite golfer plays Titleist Pro V1 or Vice Pro (my golf ball of choice), for example, then by all means grab them a dozen balls and call it a day!

Golf apparel

Quince Golf apparel: starting at $29

Golf clothing is usually quite expensive. Most of my favorite pieces are $90 or more. But Quince is setting out to disrupt the trend by offering nice clothing at affordable prices. I tried Quince golf pants, a comfy polo and more and found them to be on the same level of comfort as stuff from more expensive brands. They're a great gift because you don't need to spend tons of money to get stylish, comfortable golf clothing for the player in your life.

Nike 3-Pack Golf Web Belt: was $24 now $17 at Amazon Good belts are a must for golf attire, and our favorite value option is these stretchy Nike belts. This three-pack makes a great gift for golfers, considering it's one of those things you can never have enough of. Having color options allows golfers to complete their outfits, as the belt is often the finishing touch to a style.

Byrd Braided Belt: was $55 now $49 at thebyrd.com On the course, golfers need to carry a divot tool, ball marker, tees, balls and anything else they need to make their round enjoyable. The Byrd Belt is a fun gift that turns many of those products into a belt. And it's a nice belt that I wear off the course just as much as on it.

Golf Accessories

Callaway Odyssey Putt Target: $8 at PGA TOUR Superstore This is the perfect gift for the golfer who seemingly has everything. It's a putting target the size of a golf hole, so when the putting green is busy and all the holes are taken, they can throw this down and get their warm-up putts in. It's thoughtful and cheap — two of my favorite elements of any gift.

Ghost Golf Magnetic Towel: $30 at ghostgolf.com Another piece of equipment a golfer can never have enough of is a fresh golf towel for their bag. We like this magnetic one that can be picked up off the ground quickly with a club and has plenty of great color options. Ghost Golf has quickly risen to become one of the most popular brands, and it's largely thanks to making high-quality gear.

Yorepek 2 Layer Golf Trunk Organizer: was $35 now $32 at Amazon I have this organizer in my trunk, and it's helped me make sure I always have a couple of pairs of golf shoes (I have a couple dozen pairs, so it's good to have some handy) and all my accessories ready to go. Sure, your golfer might just throw the stuff loose in their trunk, but why do that when this organizer is readily available?

Tally Tumbler Golf Tumbler 30oz: $39 at tallytumbler.com I just tried one of these tumblers, and it's a fun novelty to be sure! Importantly, it also works as a good cup for keeping your liquids cold (or warm) while offering a fun way to track your golf score and stats. If you think the golfer in your life has everything, this might be the perfect gift to get them that they haven't snagged yet. And if you prefer a smaller cup, you can get a 20oz version, too.

Morvat Golf Organizer: $59 at Amazon Do you know a golfer with so much equipment that they can't organize it? Then this budget-friendly golf bag organizer is a must. It's designed to hold two bags and has shelves for the rest of the golfer's gear, like their shoes, balls and everything else. Just be sure they have the space for this before buying.

Pins & Aces Headcover: at Pins & Aces Every golfer needs headcovers to protect their woods, hybrids and putter, so getting a stylish, themed one from Pins & Aces is a perfect gift. The company makes some of the most fabulous head covers on the market, and you can choose from a variety to suit the tastes of the person you're shopping for (there are a ton of options, from licensed brands to original designs).

Vessel Player V Pro: $489 at Vessel Golf To me, Vessel bags epitomize golf luxury. The Player V Pro was the best golf bag I've ever used, but the Player VI Pro has surpassed it. However, if you want to get a tremendous bag for a little less, I can still easily recommend the Player V Pro! I even had the chance to talk to Vessel's CEO about what makes the bags so good.

MGI AI Navigator GPS+ Electric Caddy: $1,895 at PGA TOUR Superstore Okay, so this isn't your typical golf gift, as it's super expensive, but if you have a hefty budget and want a gift that most golfers will want but might not want to buy themselves, this is the electric push cart I use to golf every week. Between the rugged, all-terrain design, the GPS screen and all the other well-appointed features, this is the premium gift for any occasion.

Golf Gadgets

Joyroom Magnetic Golf Cart Phone Holder: was $20 now $16 at Amazon This is a cool gift for the golfer who uses their phone as an on-course GPS device (and has a magnetic phone or case). This gives them a great place to put their phone without having to carry it around in their pocket all round.

Relilac Pop Up Golf Chipping Net: $25 at Amazon This portable one is hard to beat for the golfer who would enjoy a simple practice net. It can be used indoors and outdoors to practice chipping, with multiple pockets to hone accuracy and aim. Rounds are won and lost around the greens; this practice tool can make a difference.

Amazon Basics Golf Swing Trainer Aid: $40 at Amazon Golfers can spend their entire lives mastering their swing, but a trusted accessory for practicing swing sequencing and tempo is a swing trainer like this one. It fits in a golf bag, so golfers can warm up even on the course, as the extra weight helps get the blood flowing, allowing for a looser, more confident swing.

Champkey Putting Mat: $69 at Amazon Yes, golfers do need dedicated training tools for each golf skill. So, if they don't already have a putting mat, this roll-up one would make a great gift. Measuring 10 feet, this training mat can help golfers master their putts, and it even comes with gates to help take the practice up a notch.

PathPal Complete System: $175 at pathpalgolf.com I've talked before about how much PathPal helped me improve my slice, and I can't recommend this product enough. The complete system comes with all the pieces you need to improve your swing path and get better at golf. Is there a better gift for the golfer in your life than an improved swing? Better swing = more fun.

HackMotion Sensor 4: $345 at hackmotion.com I've spent the last few months practicing with HackMotion's wrist-based training tool, the Sensor 3, and I'm constantly blown away by how much you can learn about your golf swing just from your wrist angles. I've noticeably improved both my ball striking and tee shots since using this fancy golf tech, and I can't imagine practicing without it.

Arccos Air: $349 at Arccos Golf For my money, there's no better product on the golf market than Arccos. Since the day I started golfing, I've tracked my game with the club sensors, and now the company offers the Air, which offers the same level of tracking without the need for anything on top of the clubs. If the golfer you love is looking to improve their game, this is the gift to buy.

Garmin Approach R10: was $599 now $499 at Amazon The Garmin Approach R10 golf launch monitor is a tremendous big-ticket gift for the golfer looking to measure their game. This clever gadget analyzes swings and shots to offer guidance in a companion app, and it even works as a complete golf simulator. Compared with others on the market, it's very reasonably priced, making it a good gift.

Off-Course Golf Gifts

Golfer's Scratch Off Poster: $25 at Uncommon Goods If you know a golfer who travels to play famous courses, this scratch-off poster from Uncommon Goods is a thoughtful gift idea. This way, they can keep track of where they've played and where they should book a trip to next.