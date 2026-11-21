6 of my favorite Asics running shoes are in the Black Friday sales — save up to 53% on the Novablast, Gel-Kayano and more
The Asics deals are warming up
If you’re hunting for deals on Asics running shoes this Black Friday, you’re going to have to settle for buying last-gen models right now, because I’ve yet to see any notable discounts on the latest sneakers.
However, this is no bad thing. I often recommend buying the previous model of popular shoes in general, because brands frequently only make minor updates to the latest version so you get better value on last-gen sneakers in sales.
That’s definitely the case with several top Asics shoes right now, and having tested both the latest and past models of popular picks like the Novablast, Gel-Nimbus and Gel-Kayano I can tell you what you are — and aren’t — missing out on by getting an older shoe.
Quick Links
- Asics Sonicblast: was $180 now $85 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Cumulus 27: was $140 now $89 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Kayano 32: was $165 now $124 @ Amazon
- Asics Novablast 5: was $150 now $129 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Nimbus 28: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon
- Asics Superblast 2: was $200 now $149 @ Amazon
Asics Running Shoe Deals
The Sonicblast is not one of Asics' better-known shoes, but flying under the radar means that it's one of the most heavily-discounted right now. It's a plated trainer with a firm, fast ride that's good for workouts or races, and best paired with a more comfortable option like the Gel-Nimbus in a running shoe rotation.
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The Cumulus sits below the Nimbus in the Asics line-up as a more affordable cushioned daily trainer, and I think the Gel-Nimbus 27 is better value than the Gel-NImbus 28 in the sales right now thanks to this deal. It has a smooth ride and is comfortable for long runs, and the newer Gel-Cumulus 28 isn't a major upgrade based on my testing.
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The Gel-Kayano is Asics' premium stability running shoe, offering a little more support for overpronators on the run than the Gel-Nimbus 28. I've been testing the Kayano for many years and while there have been some changes made with the Asics Gel-Kayano 33, I rate the Gel-Kayano 32 the better buy thanks to this deal.
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I keep hoping to see the Novablast 5 drop cheaper than this in the sales, but so far it's stuck firmly at $129, which is no doubt a sign of its popularity. I rate the Novablast as the best Asics cushioned shoe myself, because it's lighter and livelier than the Nimbus and Cumulus. While the Asics Novablast 6 is an excellent update the Novablast 5 remains a great daily trainer worth considering at this lower price.
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I'm currently testing the Asics Gel-Nimbus 29, which has a very different feel to the 28 thanks to a softer midsole foam. Many will prefer the new shoe for this, but it actually strays into the 'too soft' category for me, sapping the energy at times during runs. If you don't want to take that risk, the Gel-Nimbus 28 is a reliable cushioned cruiser that's reduced by $40 in the sales.
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The Asics Superblast 3 is one of the better running shoes I've tested this year, but I'd still eye up this deal on the Superblast 2 in the sales if you're looking for a versatile max-cushioned sneaker. It's great for all kinds of runs, and I often used the Superblast 2 for trips with a lot of walking as well.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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