If you’re hunting for deals on Asics running shoes this Black Friday, you’re going to have to settle for buying last-gen models right now, because I’ve yet to see any notable discounts on the latest sneakers.

However, this is no bad thing. I often recommend buying the previous model of popular shoes in general, because brands frequently only make minor updates to the latest version so you get better value on last-gen sneakers in sales.

That’s definitely the case with several top Asics shoes right now, and having tested both the latest and past models of popular picks like the Novablast, Gel-Nimbus and Gel-Kayano I can tell you what you are — and aren’t — missing out on by getting an older shoe.

Asics Running Shoe Deals

Asics Sonicblast: was $180 now $85 at Amazon The Sonicblast is not one of Asics' better-known shoes, but flying under the radar means that it's one of the most heavily-discounted right now. It's a plated trainer with a firm, fast ride that's good for workouts or races, and best paired with a more comfortable option like the Gel-Nimbus in a running shoe rotation. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Cumulus 27: was $140 now $89 at Amazon The Cumulus sits below the Nimbus in the Asics line-up as a more affordable cushioned daily trainer, and I think the Gel-Nimbus 27 is better value than the Gel-NImbus 28 in the sales right now thanks to this deal. It has a smooth ride and is comfortable for long runs, and the newer Gel-Cumulus 28 isn't a major upgrade based on my testing. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Kayano 32: was $165 now $129 at Amazon The Gel-Kayano is Asics' premium stability running shoe, offering a little more support for overpronators on the run than the Gel-Nimbus 28. I've been testing the Kayano for many years and while there have been some changes made with the Asics Gel-Kayano 33, I rate the Gel-Kayano 32 the better buy thanks to this deal. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Novablast 5: was $150 now $129 at Amazon I keep hoping to see the Novablast 5 drop cheaper than this in the sales, but so far it's stuck firmly at $129, which is no doubt a sign of its popularity. I rate the Novablast as the best Asics cushioned shoe myself, because it's lighter and livelier than the Nimbus and Cumulus. While the Asics Novablast 6 is an excellent update the Novablast 5 remains a great daily trainer worth considering at this lower price. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Nimbus 28: was $169 now $129 at Amazon I'm currently testing the Asics Gel-Nimbus 29, which has a very different feel to the 28 thanks to a softer midsole foam. Many will prefer the new shoe for this, but it actually strays into the 'too soft' category for me, sapping the energy at times during runs. If you don't want to take that risk, the Gel-Nimbus 28 is a reliable cushioned cruiser that's reduced by $40 in the sales. Read more Read less ▼